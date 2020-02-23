Bernie Sanders, the Teflon Candidate, Faces Sudden New Tests

In the early years, there was his commentary on gender relations featuring a rape fantasy, his support for the Sandinistas and his honeymoon in the Soviet Union.

Once he entered Congress, there were votes to shield gun manufacturers, a commitment to remaining uncommitted to the Democratic Party, and secret plans to mount a 2012 primary challenge against President Barack Obama.

And more recently: the FBI investigation into his family, the heart attack and the resistance to detailing the costs of his signature policy proposal, “Medicare for All.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders has the kind of vulnerabilities that make political opponents salivate. Yet throughout his congressional campaigns, the 2016 primaries and now his second White House bid, one rule has defined the senator’s political rise: Nothing sticks.

Now that durability is about to be tested in ways that Sanders has never experienced in his 50-year electoral career. The disclosure Friday that intelligence officials believe Russia has been interfering in the 2020 race to help his candidacy may distract from his campaign message and force him to contend with questions, worries and disinformation about the Russian efforts.

He is also no longer a quixotic junior senator from the idiosyncratic state of Vermont. He is now the Democratic presidential front-runner, and if he captures the nomination, he can expect to face a tidal wave of negative advertising. President Donald Trump and the Republican Party would likely spend millions branding him as a socialist.

Sanders has long seen himself as an underestimated figure and a political revolutionary, allies said, and he has confidence in his extraordinary ability to shrug off attacks. His 2020 rivals — a former vice president, multiple fellow senators, two brainy former mayors and billionaire businessmen — have failed to halt his momentum, or never fully tried in the first place, after concluding that attacks only fan the passions of his liberal base.

If Sanders’ rivals have been giving him a pass in debates and over policy issues, it is because they see no clear way to dent his Trump-like Teflon image. It is too early to know if the Russia news or any burgeoning anti-Sanders effort among Democrats will change that. And like Trump, it may soon be too late for opponents to stop Sanders if he is the big winner in the delegate-rich Super Tuesday primaries March 3.

“Any attempt to derail Bernie that I’ve ever seen has always blown up in the face of the derailer,” said Howard Dean, former chairman of the Democratic National Committee, who clashed with Sanders occasionally during Dean’s time as governor of Vermont. “It’s an amazing phenomenon. I do not know what the magic is, but there is some.”

While Sanders claimed another victory in the Nevada caucuses Saturday, some Democrats are frantically searching for a piece of kryptonite.

A Democratic group aimed at promoting moderates began airing digital ads this past week that attack the costs of Sanders’ proposals. The group’s efforts follow a similar advertising campaign, bankrolled by a different Democratic organization, that questions whether Sanders can beat Trump in November.

In recent days, Michael Bloomberg’s team has shifted its strategy from largely ignoring Sanders in favor of focusing on Trump to targeting their primary rival more aggressively than anyone else in the field. At Wednesday night’s debate in Las Vegas, rivals hit him harder than ever before on his policies, the vitriolic tone of some of his supporters, his defense of socialism, and his health. There’s also some speculation among Democratic officials about stopping Sanders at the party convention in July.

For a party obsessed with learning from the mistakes of 2016, when the sheer improbability of Trump’s winning the White House dominated the discourse, the disbelief in the potential of Sanders to win the nomination and the reluctance of candidates to challenge him mystifies some Democrats — even those working for him. And the revelation that Russia may be trying to help him, four years after it helped Trump, only confuses matters more because it is far from clear how that foreign interference will affect the race.

For months, top Sanders aides feared that a rival, perhaps Bloomberg, would start an anti-Sanders super political action committee. That kind of broad, well-funded effort has not materialized. And of all the candidates, only Tom Steyer has released an ad attacking Sanders, targeting his failure to put a price tag on his Medicare for All plan.