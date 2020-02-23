Bernie Sanders thanks 'multigenerational, multiracial coalition' as he declares 3rd primary victory

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has won Nevada's caucuses, and he knows exactly what got him here.

Sanders was projected to be Nevada's winner even with just a few percentage points of results reporting, and his decisive showing in entrance polls. His victory speech Saturday night rehashed the bold goals his "multigenerational, multiracial coalition" had campaigned for in Nevada, and he pledged that coalition was "going to sweep this country."









Bernie Sanders addresses supporters after CNN projects he will win the Nevada caucuses: "We have just put together a multigenerational, multiracial coalition, which is going to not only win in Nevada, it's going to sweep this country." #cnnelection https://t.co/2eC6AMtsoh pic.twitter.com/EZpfz2i0OD — CNN (@CNN) February 23, 2020

Sanders gave his speech from El Paso, Texas, where he promised to not only win the Democratic primary, but win the general election as well. But "don't tell Donald Trump," Sanders said. "He'll get very nervous."

