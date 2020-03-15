How Bernie Sanders went from frontrunner to the last-chance saloon

Bernie Sanders had just dominated the Nevada caucuses, after strong showings in Iowa and New Hampshire, when the Vermont senator thundered on stage at the Cowboy Dance Hall in San Antonio to declare victory before a crowd of thousands.

His speech that night was hardly different from the hundreds of speeches he had made before – and all the speeches he would make after. But he looked different. Famously irascible, Sanders smiled deeply and laughed easily. The future of his political revolution was as bright and clear as the big Texas sky.

“Don’t tell anybody. I don’t wanna get them nervous,” the 78-year-old democratic socialist boasted, dropping his voice as if sharing a secret with the thousands of supporters waving placards with his name. “We are gonna win the Democratic primary in Texas.”

But the next 10 days would wipe away every trace of that optimism. Sanders not only lost Texas but a string of other contests that stripped him of his briefly held status as frontrunner, returning him to a more familiar role: long-shot insurgent chasing the establishment favorite.

In frank but defiant remarks on Wednesday, Sanders acknowledged that he was “losing” to Joe Biden after a stunning reversal of fortune. Biden, snatched only days before from the jaws of defeat, had just racked up four more victories, including in Michigan, a state that revived Sanders’ presidential bid four years ago and where he had pinned his hopes of a comeback.

Later that evening, Sanders folded himself into an armchair on the set of NBC’s The Tonight Show in New York City.

“How you feeling?” host Jimmy Fallon asked gingerly.

“I’m feeling good,” Sanders sighed. “Could feel better.”

***

Bernie Sanders had promised to build an unprecedented “multi-generational, multi-racial coalition” of young people and working-class voters that would “sweep this country” and transform American politics.

“You cannot beat Trump with the same old same old kind of politics,” he told supporters in Vermont on Super Tuesday.

But that night, voters in 10 of the 14 states with primary contests chose a candidate who represents a return to the pre-Trump years. It was Biden, not Sanders, who expanded the Democratic electorate, bringing in non-voters and suburban voters while boosting turnout among African Americans.

Sanders’ commanding support among Latinos helped him notch two consequential victories in Nevada and California. But his appeal among young people, liberal and politically independent voters was not enough to realize the revolution he envisioned.

“Bernie Sanders’ challenge always in the race was to expand his support,” said Mark Longabaugh, a lead strategist on Sanders’ 2016 team who split with the campaign early last year. “And he just never found a way electorally to attract voters outside of his coalition.”

In the critical 10 days between his victory in Nevada and Super Tuesday, Sanders continued to rail against old foes – the Democratic establishment and the “corporate media” – instead of reaching out to the members of a party he hoped to lead.

In a 60 Minutes interview the day after the caucuses, Sanders told host Anderson Cooper that he didn’t have an estimate for the total cost of his sweeping economic agenda. In the same interview, he reiterated past remarks that were complimentary of certain aspects of Fidel Castro’s communist government, sparking backlash among Democrats in the battleground state of Florida.

“One of Bernie’s strengths is his consistency – he’s been delivering the same message to some degree since the 70s,” Longabaugh said. “But it also inhibited him in the sense that it limited his potential for growth.”

Sanders said many people had told him they agreed with his policies but thought that Joe Biden was better placed to beat Donald Trump. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters More

Sanders’ ascent set off panic among party officials and leaders. Battleground-district Democrats warned Sanders would hurt their chances of re-election, while members of the Democratic National Committee plotted to stop him if he arrived at the convention shy of the delegates needed to win the nomination outright.