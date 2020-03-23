Bernie Sanders wins primary comprised of Democrats living abroad

William Cummings, USA TODAY

Sen. Bernie Sanders handily defeated former Vice President Joe Biden among voters living outside the U.S., Democrats Abroad announced Monday. 

The group, an official arm of the Democratic Party, said Sanders received 57.9% of the vote to Biden's 22.7%. Sanders will be awarded nine delegates and Biden four. 

Voting in the Democrats Abroad primary began on March 3, aka Super Tuesday, and continued through March 10. Democrats Abroad said participation was up 15% 2016 (when Sanders defeated Hillary Clinton 68.8%-30.9%), with nearly 40,000 votes cast. 

Despite the victory, Sanders still trails Biden by about 300 pledged delegates. Biden is 786 delegates shy of the 1,991 needed to lock up the presidential nomination. 

"Americans abroad have spoken, and they’ve done so in higher numbers than ever, despite the challenges of Covid-19," said Julia Bryan, the Democrats Abroad chairwoman. "I’d like to thank the voters in 180 countries who cast their ballot in our largest-ever Global Presidential Primary." 

Both Biden and Sanders have left the campaign trail amid the new coronavirus outbreak and federal guidelines against gatherings of 10 or more people. Several states have moved their election dates back because of the outbreak. 

The next states scheduled to vote are Alaska, Wyoming and Hawaii on April 4. Puerto Rico's primary would have been next week, but it was moved to April 26 under a resolution that permits party officials to move it back again, if necessary. 

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Democratic primary: Bernie Sanders beats Joe Biden in Democrats Abroad

  • Fauci on working with Trump: 'I can't jump in front of the microphone and push him down'
    Yahoo News

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top scientific adviser to the coronavirus task force, admitted that he finds President Trump's disregard of facts frustrating at times, but that to the president's credit, “on substantive issues, he does listen to what I say.” In an interview with Science magazine's Jon Cohen published Sunday night, Fauci was asked about some of the misinformation Trump has spread from the White House podium, often with the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases standing by his side.

  • "I hope to be roaming outside freely and without a face mask very soon," says an American quarantined in Beijing
    Yahoo News

    Even though he's not permitted to take a stroll down the hallway of his own apartment building, Patrick, an American journalist in Beijing, is trying to keep a positive outlook on life — and look forward to the end of his quarantine. When Patrick, an American citizen who asked to be identified only by his first name, returned to Beijing on March 15 from the U.S., he was ordered to stay in his apartment for 14 days. Right now, [I'm] keeping my spirits up and enjoying it.

  • A 39-year-old otherwise healthy New Orleans woman who showed signs of the novel coronavirus died alone in her kitchen awaiting test results
    Business Insider

    Josh Anderson/Facebook Natasha Ott, a 39-year-old woman who had symptoms of COVID-19, died alone in her kitchen on Friday, her boyfriend said in a viral Facebook post. Ott, who worked at a New Orleans clinic for people with HIV, declined a test for COVID-19 because her facility only had five available. Eventually, Ott tested negative for the flu and used one of the tests from her job, but she told her boyfriend the results were delayed, he said.

  • US newspapers urge China not to expel their journalists
    Associated Press

    The publishers of three major American newspapers have written an open letter asking China to reverse its recent decision to expel many of their correspondents working in the country. The letter posted online Tuesday referred to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, saying the expulsions threaten access to information at a time when it is needed most. It was signed by the publishers of The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal.

  • Fourteen inmates escaped from jail, 6 still on the loose
    NBC News

    Half a dozen inmates were on the loose Tuesday after 14 escaped from a county jail in Washington state the night before, officials said. The inmates were able to escape by breaking open an exterior fire door using a table from inside an annex, authorities shared. "They decided they were going to break down the door and leave," said Yakima County Sheriff Robert Udell in a video posted on Facebook.

  • Half of Iranian government employees to work remotely amid coronavirus: Rouhani
    Reuters

    President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday about half of all Iranian government employees were staying at home as part of measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East's worst-affected country, state television reported. "Many government employees will continue to work from home but civil servants with sensitive jobs that are vital for the public will be allowed to work from the office," said Rouhani. The death toll from the respiratory pandemic in Iran increased by 122 to 1,934 on Tuesday, among a total of 24,811 infections, according to Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur.

  • Sen. Rand Paul, Who Opposed Coronavirus Relief Bill, Tests Positive
    The Daily Beast

    Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who was the only senator to oppose a coronavirus relief package last month, announced Sunday that he has tested positive for the virus. In addition to being the only senator to vote against an $8.3 billion emergency coronavirus package, Paul also was one of the eight senators who voted against paid sick leave in a stimulus bill that passed with an overwhelming 90-8 vote last week. “I think that the paid sick leave is an incentive for businesses to actually let go employees and will make unemployment worse,” Paul, a physician who has a Kentucky-issued medical license, explained to Newsweek.

  • Ethiopia's Abiy seeks $150bn for African virus response
    AFP

    Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday urged G20 leaders to help Africa cope with the coronavirus crisis by facilitating debt relief and providing $150 billion in emergency funding. The pandemic "poses an existential threat to the economies of African countries," Abiy's office said in a statement, adding that Ethiopia was "working closely with other African countries" in preparing the aid request. The heavy debt burdens of many African countries leave them ill-equipped to respond to pandemic-related economic shocks, as the cost of servicing debt exceeds many countries' health budgets, the statement said.

  • We need an immediate five-week national lockdown to defeat coronavirus in America
    USA TODAY Opinion

    Until Americans consistently adopt strong social distancing recommendations — a lockdown — the disease will continue to spread exponentially. During a five-week national lockdown, federal, state and local authorities would ensure that all Americans stay home except to obtain food and other essentials, access medical care or do work essential to the functioning of society. Travel would cease: We would close our borders and airports and prohibit all unnecessary travel across state and county (or town) lines within the United States.

  • Trump hints at discontent with social distancing measures as economy slides
    Yahoo News

    Halfway through the “15 days” of social distancing the White House recommended to slow the spread of the coronavirus, some of President Trump's social media (and broadcast media) influencers are calling on him to relax the guidelines, which they say have created havoc with the economy as retail shopping, restaurant traffic and tourism have been virtually shut down in some parts of the country. “A global recession would be worse for our people than the Great Depression,” wrote Fox News host Laura Ingraham in a Twitter thread Monday morning.

  • Bloomberg

    Ramaphosa Weighs Virus Response With 21-Day Lockdown

    South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is considering using the army to help implement a possible 21-day shutdown in which citizens' rights to move freely would be severely curtailed in a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus. A presentation prepared for the presidency recommends that citizens be allowed to leave their houses only under strictly controlled circumstances and that only grocers, pharmacies and hospitals remain open. The number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa already is likely to be much higher than the 402 confirmed and, if left unchecked, there could be more than a million within weeks, according to a presentation prepared by Olive Shisana, a public health specialist and adviser to the president.

  • 11 air traffic control centers have been temporarily closed after workers tested positive for coronavirus, highlighting a vulnerability in air travel
    Business Insider

    Numerous Federal Aviation Administration air traffic controllers have tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the temporary closure of facilities for cleaning. Eleven sites across the country, including at major airports in New York, Chicago, and Las Vegas, have been temporarily closed for cleaning, affected flight operations. The Federal Aviation Administration released a map indicating that 11 air traffic control facilities operated by the body across the US have had personnel test positive for COVID-19, contributing to airport closures and flight delays while cleaning efforts commence.

  • Associated Press

    A 42-year-old Mexican man died in a South Texas hospital while being held pending his deportation, immigration authorities said Monday. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement identified the man as Ramiro Hernandez Ibarra and said he died Saturday after being hospitalized Thursday. ICE said Hernandez's preliminary cause of death was complications related to septic shock but did not provide further details.

  • Op-Ed: I'm an ER doctor ready and able to save your life. Want to keep me safe from coronavirus? Stay home
    Los Angeles Times Opinion

    On March 14, the American College of Emergency Physicians announced that two emergency room doctors were in critical condition with COVID-19. On Thursday, it was reported that two emergency medicine doctors at a hospital in Oak Park, Ill., had tested positive for the coronavirus and were quarantined at home. As an emergency medicine physician myself, I was dismayed and saddened by this news.

  • Mexican president vows to bail out the poor, not big companies, in coronavirus response
    Reuters

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he would focus his response to the coronavirus outbreak on helping the poor rather than major companies as the virus spreads in Mexico, and that he would unveil more details on Tuesday. Although the government has yet to take drastic measures to slow the contagion, such as issuing travel bans or requiring self-isolation, it has banned large events, suspended classes in primary schools and recommended people keep distance from others. Lopez Obrador later wrote on Twitter that he would speak at his daily news conference on Tuesday about plans to protect Mexico's most "vulnerable" population, adding that the country had sufficient public finances.

  • Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick thinks grandparents should be willing to sacrifice their lives to save the economy
    The Week

    Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) seems to think that if given the choice, Americans 70 and over would be willing to risk getting coronavirus and possibly dying if it means stores re-open and the economy rebounds. On Fox News Monday night, Patrick lamented not being asked how he would balance protecting some of the people most at-risk for contracting coronavirus — adults 65 and over — while keeping businesses up and running. "No one reached out to me and said, as a senior citizen, are you willing to take a chance on your survival in exchange for keeping the America that all America loves for your children and grandchildren?" he said.

  • Biden consults Obama on running mate as vetting process begins
    Yahoo News Video

    On Sunday Joe Biden said he's been discussing possible running mates with former President Barack Obama.

  • India to go under total virus lockdown, says PM Modi
    AFP

    India's 1.3 billion people will go under "total lockdown" for 21 days to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday. "From 12 midnight today (1830 GMT Tuesday), the entire country will be in lockdown, total lockdown," Modi said in a national television address to the world's second most-populous nation. "To save India, to save its every citizen, you, your family... every street, every neighbourhood is being put under lockdown."

  • White House press corps confirms 'suspected case' of coronavirus in the briefing room
    Yahoo News

    A member of the White House press corps who has been in the briefing room several times with President Trump has come down with a suspected case of coronavirus. White House Correspondents Association president Jon Karl announced the situation in an email to the group's membership on Monday afternoon. “We encourage all journalists who were at the White House during this time period to review public health guidance, consult their medical professionals and take the appropriate next steps.”

  • ‘Taking Hostages’: Sasse Slams Pelosi for Adding ‘Liberal Wish List’ to Coronavirus Bill
    National Review

    Senator Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) took aim at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) for hijacking Senate negotiations over a phase-three economic relief package with an “ideologically-driven wish list” of Democratic policies unrelated to coronavirus. Pelosi's 1,404 page bill, introduced Monday after the House Speaker returned to Washington D.C. on Sunday, includes numerous provisions that Sasse labeled “a ton of crap that has absolutely nothing to do with the public health emergency that we face at this moment.” “Instead of taking that legislation — urgent, necessary legislation — and passing it quickly, Democrats have now decided to allow Speaker Pelosi to block it through proxies here in the Senate so that she can rewrite the bill with a ton of crap that has absolutely nothing to do with the public health emergency that we face at this moment,” Sasse stated in a speech on the Senate floor Monday night.

  • Airbnb hosts are furious that the company is sticking them with the cost of letting guests cancel due to the coronavirus crisis
    Business Insider

    Property managers who list accommodations on Airbnb are upset that the company overrode their policies in response to the coronavirus epidemic and allowed travelers to cancel their reservations and get full refunds. They're unhappy they're having to bear the vast majority of the cost of the refunds, even though they didn't have a say in the decision. Many say their business have been hit hard by the change Airbnb made; some say they can only last a few months without the money they make from Airbnb, because it represents the bulk of their income.

  • Man sentenced to 25 years for trying to bomb Oklahoma bank
    Associated Press

    An Oklahoma man was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison after being convicted of trying to blow up an Oklahoma City bank with a massive vehicle bomb, according to federal prosecutors. Jerry Drake Varnell, 26, of Sayre, was sentenced in federal court in Oklahoma City. Varnell was arrested in August 2017 after he tried to detonate what authorities said he believed was a half-ton (450-kilogram) bomb outside BancFirst in downtown Oklahoma City.

  • Russia Swore It Whipped the Virus, and Fox and CNN Bought It
    The Daily Beast

    Perhaps the real number of Russia's coronavirus patients lies somewhere in between. Garry Kasparov, a world-renowned former world chess champion and the chairman of the Renew Democracy Initiative, told The Daily Beast why the Kremlin's dubious claims shouldn't be taken at face value: “Of course Russia is lying about their coronavirus stats and I can say that confidently because they lie about everything,” said Kasparov. Dictatorships lie when they have to—and when they don't; it's about control.

  • 'It's unprecedented': Las Vegas darkens neon lights, leaving thousands unemployed
    NBC News

    Roshy Rivera was hiking at the Grand Canyon with two of her co-workers last week when she found out they'd all just lost their jobs. As the sun turned the mountains golden that Tuesday afternoon, she and her co-workers received a text message from the owners of Casa Di Amore, the Las Vegas restaurant where Rivera, 37, had worked as a bartender for 12 years. The message said that Nevada's governor had just ordered the closure of all nonessential businesses, such as casinos, dine-in restaurants and bars, for 30 days amid the growing coronavirus outbreak.

  • Coronavirus: New York has 'exhausted every option' to tackle outbreak, says Cuomo as cases double every three days
    The Independent

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has warned the public about the "troubling" situation in the state, as he reveals coronavirus cases are accelerating at a faster rate and doubling every three days. "We've exhausted every option available to us," the governor said on Tuesday during his daily press briefing. To combat the spread of the virus, New York state has ordered all non-essential workers to stay at home.