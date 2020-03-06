Bernie's Fatal Mistake: Most Americans Don't Want Medicare For All

Democrats are debating among themselves how to massively expand government coverage to all Americans, apparently unaware that a majority of Americans like their current private health care.

According to the latest Gallup polling data on health care, 52% of Americans rate the quality of health care overall in America as “excellent” or “good.”

When just over half of Americans rate the overall system favorably, drastic changes to the system, such as Sen. Bernie Sanders’ “Medicare for All” plan, seem rash. It seems even more rash, even reckless, given how people feel about their own health care.

When asked about their personal experiences, 79% of Americans rate the quality of their health care as “good” or “excellent,” and 71% rate their coverage as “good” or “excellent.”

Considering that, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, more than 60% of Americans are covered by private health insurance, Americans seem fairly satisfied with the quality and coverage that markets are able to deliver to them.

Perhaps even more surprising, however, is that 61% of respondents reported being satisfied with the total cost of their health care. Again, this suggests that market dynamics are delivering on health care value and cost to a majority of Americans. That’s despite health care being one of the most heavily regulated industries in the United States.

