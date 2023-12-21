Berrien County Judge Charles LaSata admonished by Judicial Tenure Commission

Michigan's Judicial Tenure Commission admonished Berrien County Judge Charles LaSata in a letter publicly released Wednesday by the entity responsible for holding Michigan judges accountable.

In a five-page letter dated Dec. 12 responding to a request for the commission to investigate alleged misconduct by LaSata, the commission's chair laid out how LaSata over the course of a decade violated Michigan's code of judicial conduct and failed to comply with court rules. But, noting an improvement in the judge's conduct, the commission decided to dismiss the request for an investigation and admonish him instead in a letter LaSata agreed to make public.

LaSata, the commission review found in its review, "disparaged criminal defendants in personal terms," required cash bonds in cases when a court rule required releasing defendants pretrial on personal recognizance and he improperly ordered defendants incarcerated for failing to pay fines and fees.

When the commission reached out to LaSata, the judge appeared to modify his behavior.

"We found 'a tale of two judges,'" the commission's letter from Chairperson Jon Hulsing states. "That is, we found serious and ongoing problems with several aspects of your actions and attitude as a judge for a decade that ended when we brought our concerns to your attention in September 2020, after which you became a very different judge." Observing a "complete turnaround" by LaSata, the commission decided only to admonish the judge.

"The reason we are only admonishing you despite the findings outlined above is because our obligation is not to punish but to protect the public, and if appears that you have taken this process, and our concerns, to heart and have made significant changes to the way you fulfill your responsibilities," Hulsing's letter states.

The commission also reviewed whether LaSata violated Michigan's code of judicial conduct barring endorsements for non-judicial offices during a political campaign for his wife, former GOP state Sen. Kim LaSata, R-Niles. Charles LaSata disputed that he publicly endorsed his wife. The commission left him with a warning: "We recognize that the campaign was your wife's and that the circumstances put you in an awkward position," the letter states. "We caution you to use care in the future regarding any campaign activities for non-judicial offices."

Charles LaSata was first elected to serve as a judge in 2004. He served in the Michigan House of Representatives from during the six years preceding his judicial election.

