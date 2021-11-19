Berrien man convicted on federal drug charge

Nov. 18—NASHVILLE — A Berrien County man was convicted on a drug charge Wednesday in federal court, the justice department said.

Darren J. McCormick, 33, of Nashville was found guilty of one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute following a three-day trial that began Monday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

McCormick faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years up to a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10,000,000 fine, the statement said. Sentencing has not been scheduled.

A confidential informant told law enforcement in early 2020 that McCormick was selling illegal drugs in Berrien County and that he regularly received controlled substances via the mail with the assistance of others, the justice department said.

Under surveillance, the informant picked up a package with suspected controlled substances at a post office and then picked up McCormick on May 7, 2020. McCormick was arrested in possession of 217 grams of methamphetamine discovered in the mailed package, the justice department said.

The case was investigated by the Berrien County Sheriff's Office.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.