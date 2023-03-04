Berrien man sentenced for producing child porn

Mar. 3—ENIGMA — A Berrien County man is heading to prison for producing child porn.

Jonathan G. Hardin, 38, of Enigma will spend 60 years behind bars after pleading guilty to two counts of production of child sexual assault material, according to a U.S. Department of Justice statement.

He will also have to register as a sex offender for life after his release from federal prison. He entered his guilty plea March 2.

Before a plea deal, he had been indicted on three counts of production of child pornography and two counts of coercion and enticement of a minor, court records show.

The indictment said the criminal acts took place "on or about" Aug. 1, 2020, and Oct. 29, 2020.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.