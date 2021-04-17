Berrien man sentenced for role in meth ring

Apr. 17—NASHVILLE — A Berrien County man was sentenced in federal court this past week for his role in a methamphetamine distribution ring, the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday.

Kim Wesley, 48, of Nashville was sentenced to 96 months imprisonment followed by eight years of supervised release, a justice department statement said.

Wesley had pleaded guilty to one count distribution of methamphetamine. He was one of 79 co-defendants in the 2016 Boris Fuller methamphetamine distribution wiretap investigation, all of whom have have been federally charged, convicted and sentenced, the statement said. There is no parole in the federal system.

Between May 17, 2016, and August 2, 2016, search warrants were obtained authorizing investigators to obtain text messages and other electronic content from relevant cell phones. A review of these communications revealed that the known leader of the methamphetamine distribution ring, Boris Fuller, 42, of Moultrie, and his co-conspirators were distributing approximately four pounds of methamphetamine a week to customers in Georgia, Florida, Kentucky and South Carolina, the justice department said.

The communications also showed that Fuller controlled a network of couriers that were traveling to Atlanta to acquire bulk quantities of methamphetamine. For his crime, Fuller was sentenced to serve 30 years in a federal prison to be followed by 10 years of supervised release on October 26, 2018, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, the statement said.

Authorities estimate that an organization of 79 individuals regulated by Fuller was responsible for the distribution of more than 20 kilograms of methamphetamine in and around Moultrie from May until November 2016.

The case was investigated by the DEA, GBI, Georgia Department of Corrections, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Mid-South Narcotics Task Force, Colquitt County Sheriff's Office, Crisp County Sheriff's Office, Tift County Sheriff's Office, Henry County Sheriff's Office, Grady County Sheriff's Office, Berrien County Sheriff's Office, Cook County Sheriff's Office, Leon County Florida Sheriff's Office, Volusia County Florida Bureau of Investigation and Moultrie Police Department.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.