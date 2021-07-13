Berrien woman sentenced on child porn charges

Jul. 13—TALLAHASSEE — A Berrien County woman was sentenced to federal prison Friday on child pornography charges, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Madison King, 23, of Nashville faces 25 years in prison on charges of conspiracy to produce, distribute, possess and receive child pornography, according to a justice department statement. She pleaded guilty last year.

In July 2019, local, state and federal law enforcement executed a search warrant at the Tallahassee residence of King's co-defendant, Gregory Johnson, the statement said.

While conducting the search, authorities found messages on Johnson's phone that demonstrated Johnson and King had conspired to produce child pornography, including video clips and pictures King had taken and sent to Johnson involving the sexual abuse of a toddler, the justice department said.

Homeland Security and the Berrien County Sheriff's Office searched King's Nashville home and rescued the child, the statement said.

Johnson, has also pleaded guilty to federal charges and is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 14, the justice department said.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.