'Berry delicious fo shizzle!' Snoop Dogg launches new cereal 'Snoop Loopz'

Watch out, Toucan Sam! The D-O-Double-G is tailing you.

Rapper Snoop Dogg has launched a new brand of breakfast cereal called "Snoop Loopz" across the United States.

"We're taking over the breakfast game. When we say more marshmallows we mean, you won't have to go on a treasure hunt looking for marshmallows in Snoop Loopz," Master P, who reportedly co-founded new food line Broadus Foods with Snoop Dogg, posted on Instagram this week announcing the cereal.

"Berry delicious fo shizzle! You won't have to go on a treasure hunt looking for marshmallows in Snoop Loopz we have more!"

This cereal is gluten-free, sugary, colorful, and full of marshmallows and produced by Broadus Foods, Snoop's family-owned food product company. His company also sells oatmeal, grits, pancake mix and syrup under the Momma Snoop banner.

According to the company website, Broadus Foods is "a movement to making a difference in the lives of families and communities."

"We stand for integrity, hard work and giving back. We strive to provide foods that are deliciously made with the highest quality," the site reads. "Broadus Foods was founded to continue Mama Snoop's legacy of her generous love and passion for feeding families in our communities."

Though an official release date has yet to be announced, Snoop Loopz could hit grocery store shelves soon.

