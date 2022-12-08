Is Berry Global Group (BERY) a Great Stock to Invest in?

Rhizome Partners, an investment management company, released its third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund generated a 4.8% net loss compared to a 4.9% loss for the S&P 500 Index and a 10.8% loss for the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT). The hedging efforts of the fund generated a gain of 2.9% during the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Rhizome Partners highlighted stocks like Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) supplies packaging products in consumer and industrial end markets. On December 6, 2022, Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) stock closed at $61.47 per share. One-month return of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) was 25.68% and its shares lost 14.53% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has a market capitalization of $7.628 billion.

Rhizome Partners made the following comment about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) reported solid quarterly results and continues to generate a prodigious amount of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) and free cash flow. For the 2022 calendar year, free cash flow will be $150 million less than the normal run rate, mostly due to increases in working capital. At quarter-end, Berry Global is trading at 6.5 times 2022 P/FCF (price to free cash flow), with a net debt to EBITDA metric of 3.9 times, which is the lowest in the past few years. Berry does have a 35% revenue exposure to Europe and roughly a 30% revenue exposure to industrial end markets. Everyday staples, such as shampoos and food packaging, represent 70% of Berry’s products. During the Great Financial Crisis, plastic packaging companies with Berry’s product mix experienced drops of less than 10% in EBITDA. Lastly, Berry has bought back 8% of the shares outstanding in the past three quarters. We feel very comfortable with the company.”

