Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Berry Global Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.088 = US$1.3b ÷ (US$17b - US$2.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2022).

So, Berry Global Group has an ROCE of 8.8%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 9.1%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Berry Global Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Berry Global Group in recent years. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 8.8% and the business has deployed 124% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

Our Take On Berry Global Group's ROCE

As we've seen above, Berry Global Group's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. And with the stock having returned a mere 15% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

If you'd like to know more about Berry Global Group, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

