Berry Global Group's (NYSE:BERY) Returns Have Hit A Wall

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Berry Global Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.096 = US$1.4b ÷ (US$18b - US$2.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2021).

So, Berry Global Group has an ROCE of 9.6%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured Berry Global Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Berry Global Group in recent years. The company has employed 119% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 9.6%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, Berry Global Group has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Since the stock has gained an impressive 51% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

If you'd like to know more about Berry Global Group, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

