Berserker bashes Brooklyn-bound straphanger with bottle

A man was repeatedly hit in the head with a glass bottle after an argument on a Manhattan subway platform, police said Tuesday.

The 29-year-old victim and another man got into the clash on a Brooklyn-bound L train platform at the First Ave. Station in the East Village around 1:55 p.m. Monday, according to cops.

“F—k you!” the attacker screamed before he walloped the victim over the head with the bottle over and over again.

The attacker ran off, leaving the wounded victim on the platform.

Medics rushed him to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Police on Tuesday released images of the suspect and ask anyone who may recognize him to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.