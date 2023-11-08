Bertram man sentenced in child pornography case

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Central Texas man was sentenced Monday for advertising child sexual abuse material online, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to the DOJ, 35-year-old Neal Staton Grubert, of Bertram, received 15 years in prison, as well five years of supervised release.

The DOJ said on July 12, Grubert pleaded guilty to one count of advertising child pornography.

An undercover investigation found images and a video uploaded and published by Grubert on a dark website, according to the DOJ.

“This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse,” the DOJ said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.