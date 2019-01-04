Is Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft’s (FRA:BDT) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm?

While small-cap stocks, such as Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BDT) with its market cap of €697m, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes crucial, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are few basic financial health checks you should consider before taking the plunge. Nevertheless, this commentary is still very high-level, so I recommend you dig deeper yourself into BDT here.

How much cash does BDT generate through its operations?

Over the past year, BDT has maintained its debt levels at around €218m which accounts for long term debt. At this current level of debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at €88m for investing into the business. On top of this, BDT has produced cash from operations of €27m during the same period of time, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 12%, indicating that BDT’s current level of operating cash is not high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In BDT’s case, it is able to generate 0.12x cash from its debt capital.

Can BDT meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

At the current liabilities level of €167m, it appears that the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of €469m, with a current ratio of 2.81x. Usually, for Professional Services companies, this is a suitable ratio since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

Can BDT service its debt comfortably?

With debt reaching 55% of equity, BDT may be thought of as relatively highly levered. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. We can check to see whether BDT is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In BDT’s, case, the ratio of 21.95x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that lenders may be less hesitant to lend out more funding as BDT’s high interest coverage is seen as responsible and safe practice.

Next Steps:

Although BDT’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how BDT has been performing in the past. I recommend you continue to research Bertrandt to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

