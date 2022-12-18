Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Just Missed EPS By 8.6%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Investors in Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) had a good week, as its shares rose 2.5% to close at €36.90 following the release of its annual results. It looks like the results were a bit of a negative overall. While revenues of €1.0b were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings were less than expected, missing estimates by 8.6% to hit €2.09 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Bertrandt after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Bertrandt from four analysts is for revenues of €1.09b in 2023 which, if met, would be a notable 8.5% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 50% to €3.14. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of €1.10b and earnings per share (EPS) of €3.74 in 2023. So there's definitely been a decline in sentiment after the latest results, noting the substantial drop in new EPS forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at €56.00, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Bertrandt, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at €71.00 and the most bearish at €45.00 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Bertrandt's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 8.5% growth to the end of 2023 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 3.0% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.8% per year. Not only are Bertrandt's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Bertrandt analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Bertrandt is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

