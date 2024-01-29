BERWICK, Maine — Emergency crews responded to an early morning barn fire at 53 Sawmill Hill Road.

Fire Chief Dennis Plante said the fire was knocked down quickly, with damage contained to the barn, leaving the attached house unscathed. He said crews found heavy smoke coming from the roof when they arrived.

Firefighters work together on a barn fire at 53 Sawmill Hill Road in Berwick, Maine, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.

"The barn, about 30 by 40 feet, was attached to the house," said Plante. "We were able to knock it down pretty quickly and keep it from spreading to the home."

The fire was toned out at 8:29 a.m., and was declared under control at 8:53, although crews remained on scene to complete the investigation.

"The occupants were home at the time," said Plante. "A passerby saw the fire and knocked on the door to let them know the barn was on fire."

Somersworth firefighter Jesse McMahon breaks the glass of an upstairs window to help ventilate smoke from the barn at 53 Sawmill Hill Road in Berwick, Maine, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.

No injuries were reported. Plante said there were no animals in the barn but one cat on the property was not immediately located.

Berwick and Somersworth firefighters work together on a barn fire at 53 Sawmill Hill Road in Berwick, Maine, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.

Somersworth and South Berwick firefighters provided mutual aid and Lebanon firefighters responded for station coverage.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Berwick barn fire knocked down, home saved, chief says