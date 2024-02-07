Berwick man arrested, facing more than 50 fraud charges

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Berwick man was arrested Tuesday and is now facing more than 50 felony charges.

He is being accused of providing inaccurate paperwork to customers who have bought vehicles from him.

Jeremy Talanca is the owner of Keystone Auto Exchange LLC and is being accused of misguiding dozens of customers resulting in a loss of thousands of dollars.

Many of these customers were at the arraignment this evening to show Talanca that they are looking for justice.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) conducted an investigation into dozens of his customers who they say did not receive proper paperwork after buying a vehicle through his company, Keystone Auto Exchange LLC.

Several people who say they were victims of Talanca were at the Columbia County District Court on Tuesday following his arraignment.

Jamie Farmer’s nightmare began back in September when she says she was sold an illegal vehicle that was rotted underneath.

“It didn’t pass inspection and he didn’t say as much as he was supposed to on the bill of sale, so he robbed us for $5500,” Farmer explained.

When Farmer reported the incident, PSP informed her that there was already an ongoing investigation looking into Talanca.

Farmer and other victims provided 28/22 News with images of what their cars looked like underneath when they were promised to be in good condition.

Jaime Pacelli of Berwick says she was one of the first to be sold a car under false pretenses from Talanca.

“Gave him $4100 in cash, they told me $5200, promised me a warranty, it was a great car and I went to go get it inspected and I just started crying and he’s like ‘they can’t inspect it because the whole bottom’s rusted out,'” Pacelli said.

Talanca is facing several charges, including theft by deception, tampering with public records, and engaging in unprofessional conduct.

Those who fell victim to Talanca’s business practices say they just hope for justice.

“We were devasted because you know obviously we’re working people and this is where our money goes and it was fraudulent. And he was supposed to be a good guy so we trusted him,” said Farmer.

Talanca’s bail has been set as a cash bail at $50,000, his preliminary hearing will be held on February 14 at the Columbia County Courthouse.

