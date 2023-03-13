Berwick man sentenced for role in "fishing scheme"

Mar. 12—A Berwick man was sentenced to spend four years in federal prison for his role in what attorneys referred to as a "mail fishing scheme."

Justin William Davis, 39, was sentenced in federal court on Thursday by U.S. District Judge Malachy E. Mannion on aggravated identity theft charges, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney for the Middle District Gerard Karam.

Davis's initial sentence was 24 months in federal prison; Judge Mannion tacked on another 24 months due to the fact that Davis "engaged in this new criminal conduct" while already out on supervised release for another, similar criminal case, according to the release.

In all, Davis was sentenced to 48 months' federal imprisonment.

According to the release, individuals involved in this scheme used "improvised devices" to pull mail from U.S. Post Office collection boxes, in the hopes of stealing checks or other valuables.

The stolen items were then "washed," according to the release, and then re-written to reflect a new payee and a new, higher monetary amount, before being cashed or deposited into the bank accounts of the scheme's conspirators.

Davis orchestrated the "fishing" scheme between approximately Aug. 19, 2021 and Nov. 2, 2021, according to the Middle District.

With the help of a group of associates who were paid to cash the checks in various banks across Luzerne and Lackawanna counties, Davis was involved in the fishing, washing and fraudulent negotiation of approximately 70 checks.

He was able to re-negotiate the checks and net himself a total of $49,148.48., according to the release. Davis was ordered to pay restitution in that amount to the victim banks who reimbursed the people whose checks were stolen and fradulently negotiated.