Berwick police investigating road rage incident

Aug. 3—The Berwick Police Department is investigating a road rage incident that took place last Friday.

A Berwick woman, her identity is not being released, suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in a "road rage incident," according to a post on the department's Facebook page. The incident took place around 5:30 p.m. Friday on George Street in Berwick.

"We have spoken with the other driver involved," the post said. "No charges have been brought at this time."

Detective Steven Shisler, who is investigating the incident, said in an email Thursday night that the woman is still hospitalized.

"Nothing life-threatening, but it will be a long road to recovery," Shisler said.

Shisler said the driver, a teenage male, has been cooperating with police and had not been charged as of Thursday.

The incident began when the woman, who believed she had been cut off in traffic, pulled in front of the driver she believed had cut her off, stopped and got out of her car, police said. The minor is then believed to have accidentally run her over.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has additional information, such as video or photos, is asked to contact Shisler at 207-698-1136, option 1 or s.shisler@berwickpd.org.