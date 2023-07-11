Berwick shooter acted in self-defense, investigation finds

Jul. 11—The Berwick man who police said shot another resident to death in May acted in self-defense and will not be charged with a crime.

After a two-month investigation, the Maine Attorney General's office determined that Christopher Utt, 25, was defending himself when he shot 41-year-old Edward Badeau on May 13, according to Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Badeau died of his wounds at Wentworth-Douglas Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire. Utt was also shot in the exchange of gunfire, was transferred to Portsmouth Medical Center to undergo surgery.

Until Tuesday, police had shared few details about the shootings at Utt's home on School Street where he also runs a small cannabis farm.

Emergency call transcripts obtained by the Press Herald described the chaotic moments immediately after the shootings but did not provide information about who had fired and why.

One woman told dispatchers that a man had been shot in the head and another lay on the ground screaming. But the caller could not provide any additional details before getting off the phone to help the victims. It was unclear whether she had any relationship wither either man.

Another caller, who described himself as Utt's roommate, told a dispatcher that he did not recognize two of the people in his home — possibly Badeau and the first caller.

"I just woke up and my roommate's bleeding on the floor," he said. "It's bad."

Moss said Tuesday that Badeau arrived at Utt's home before 9 a.m. and shot a handgun into the air several times before forcing his way through the front door. As Badeau entered the house, the men fired at one other as Utt stood in the doorway to his bedroom.

It's still not clear how the two men knew one another.

Investigators had to wait to interview Utt while he was treated for his injuries in the days after the shooting, Moss said. After investigating the incident for several weeks, officials found Utt had acted in self-defense and decided not to bring charges against him.

Utt is still recovering from his injuries, Moss said.