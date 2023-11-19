Berwyn man arrested minutes after allegedly stabbing 2 people in Logan Square

CHICAGO - A Cook County man is accused of stabbing two people in Logan Square this week.

Jesse Richardson, 50, of Berwyn, faces two felony counts of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, two felony counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a weapon.

At about 12:18 p.m. Thursday, Richardson allegedly stabbed and seriously wounded a 19-year-old man and a 44-year-old man in the 2800 block of West Fullerton Avenue.

Richardson was arrested minutes later and charged accordingly.

No additional information was released.