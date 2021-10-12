Berwyn man held without bail on West Garfield Park attempted murder charge

A Cook County judge ordered a Berwyn man held without bail Tuesday on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

Johnny Allen, 22,is accused in a shooting that occurred on the morning of Oct. 1 in the 4400 block of West Monroe Street in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, according to a news release from Chicago police Superintendent David Brown. At the time, Chicago police said in a statement that a 32-year-old man had been shot multiple times and was in good condition.

In court on Tuesday, Assistant State’s Attorney Darryl Augusteaccused Allen and a co-defendant of attempting to recruit the shooting victim for a “gang war” that the victim did not want to be involved in before shooting him the next day.

Auguste said the shooting victim knew Allen and his co-defendant as “neighborhood childhood friends.” Auguste said that the day before the shooting, the victim had been walking down the street to get his hair cut when he met Allen and his co-defendant.

Auguste said Allen’s co-defendant asked the victim a question about whether he was on his side or not, and said the victim responded that he did not want to choose sides. Auguste said that Allen then indicated that “if the victim was not allied, then the victim was an enemy.”

Auguste said the next day, the victim was walking when he saw both co-defendants standing next to a vehicle with handguns drawn, after which they began shooting at him. Allen was arrested Monday, according to Chicago police.

Allen’s public defender said he was a lifelong resident of Cook County and that he worked in general labor at Elite Staffing.

Before ordering Allen held without bail, Cook County Judge John Lykesaid he found that Allen posed a “real and present threat.” Lyke also ordered that Allen not have any contact with the witnesses or victims in the case.

Allen is next expected in court Monday, according to Tandra Simonton a spokesperson for the state’s attorney’s office.