BESE revokes emergency ruling to expedite appeals process for graduation testing requirement

A policy establishing an appeals process for the state’s graduation testing requirement will begin implementation Dec. 20.

Holly Boffy, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education’s president and principal of a school in Lafayette Parish, mentioned in a news conference Monday the appeals still will be available to those taking LEAP tests in December. Students currently taking the test will be able to appeal scores after Dec. 20, Boffy said.

The proposal allows some students who failed to score high enough on standardized tests to submit a portfolio instead. The policy was proposed by BESE in June, but Louisiana’s House Education Committee rejected the proposal.

Boffy issued an emergency declaration Nov. 29 putting the new policy into effect immediately, instead of Dec. 20, when it was set to take effect. Boffy mentioned in the news conference that the emergency declaration she issued to speed up the policy would be revoked.

"We have really important work to do, and instead, the emergency order has become a distraction," she said.

Several other educators who testified mentioned some of their students having "challenges" with the mechanics of test taking.

Dr. Anna West, founder of Humanity Amped, spoke at the news conference and said students could prove their intelligence through alternative testing, but Louisiana has not allowed their competence to be shown in any other way than a standardized test.

"Some former students come back every year to try and pass those tests," West said. "One is a young man 23 years old, who finished his coursework five years ago and still comes back every December and April to retest. He wants to attend college but is not able to obtain his high school diploma. If these students could prove their intelligence through alternative testing, they can show their understanding of the content and work ethic."

Boffy said Louisiana has an overreliance on standardized testing, being one of only eight states that requires a standardized test for graduation.

Of those states, Louisiana is the only one that does not have an appeal procedure.

“I encourage everyone to reach out to their state legislators to encourage them to codify the appeals process in law during the next legislative session,” Boffy said. “Louisiana is the last state to implement such a process and while it will only be used for a small number of students, it will make a large, positive impact in the lives of these students by giving them opportunities to prepare for a productive role in society using their gifts.”

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: BESE withdraws emergency ruling to expedite test appeals process