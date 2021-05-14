Beset by virus, Gaza's hospitals now struggle with wounded

  • The mother of Yazan Al-zaharna, 9, comforts him as he rests at the Shifa hospital in Gaza City, Thursday, May 13, 2021, where he is receiving treatment for wounds caused by a May 10 Israeli strike that hit a nearby his family house in town of Jabaliya. Just weeks ago, the Gaza Strip’s feeble health care system was struggling with a runaway surge of coronavirus cases. Now doctors across the crowded coastal enclave are trying to keep up with a very different crisis: blast and shrapnel wounds, cuts and amputations. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
  • Ghassan Al-masri, 22, rests at the Shifa hospital in Gaza City, Thursday, May 13, 2021, where he is receiving treatment for wounds caused by a May 10 Israeli strike that hit a nearby his family house in town of Beit Hanoun. Just weeks ago, the Gaza Strip’s feeble health care system was struggling with a runaway surge of coronavirus cases. Now doctors across the crowded coastal enclave are trying to keep up with a very different crisis: blast and shrapnel wounds, cuts and amputations. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
  • Ihsan Al-Masri, 24, left, rests at the Shifa hospital in Gaza City, May 13, 2021, as her son plays on a mobile phone on the bed next to her. Ihsan is receiving treatment for wounds caused by a May 10 Israeli strike that hit a nearby her family house in town of Beit Hanoun. Just weeks ago, the Gaza Strip’s feeble health care system was struggling with a runaway surge of coronavirus cases. Now doctors across the crowded coastal enclave are trying to keep up with a very different crisis: blast and shrapnel wounds, cuts and amputations. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
  • Mohammad Nassar, 31, rests at the Shifa hospital in Gaza City, Thursday, May 13, 2021, where he is receiving treatment for wounds caused by a May 12 Israeli strike that hit while he was driving a motorcycle. Just weeks ago, the Gaza Strip’s feeble health care system was struggling with a runaway surge of coronavirus cases. Now doctors across the crowded coastal enclave are trying to keep up with a very different crisis: blast and shrapnel wounds, cuts and amputations. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
  • A Palestinian medic gives treatment to a wounded girl in the ICU of the Shifa hospital, Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Gaza City. She was injured by a May 12 Israeli strike that hit her family house. Just weeks ago, the Gaza Strip’s feeble health care system was struggling with a runaway surge of coronavirus cases. Now doctors across the crowded coastal enclave are trying to keep up with a very different crisis: blast and shrapnel wounds, cuts and amputations. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
  • Palestinian doctors and medics walk inside the emergency room of the Shifa hospital in Gaza City, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Just weeks ago, the Gaza Strip’s feeble health care system was struggling with a runaway surge of coronavirus cases. Now doctors across the crowded coastal enclave are trying to keep up with a very different crisis: blast and shrapnel wounds, cuts and amputations. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
  • Sharif Al-zaharna, 33, rests at the Shifa hospital in Gaza City, Thursday, May 13, 2021, where he is receiving treatment for wounds caused by a May 10 Israeli strike that hit a nearby his family house in town of Jabaliya. Just weeks ago, the Gaza Strip’s feeble health care system was struggling with a runaway surge of coronavirus cases. Now doctors across the crowded coastal enclave are trying to keep up with a very different crisis: blast and shrapnel wounds, cuts and amputations. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
  • Palestinian patients receive medical care at the Intensive Care Unit in the Shifa hospital in Gaza City, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Just weeks ago, the Gaza Strip’s feeble health care system was struggling with a runaway surge of coronavirus cases. Now doctors across the crowded coastal enclave are trying to keep up with a very different crisis: blast and shrapnel wounds, cuts and amputations. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
1 / 8

Gaza Hospitals Double Threat

The mother of Yazan Al-zaharna, 9, comforts him as he rests at the Shifa hospital in Gaza City, Thursday, May 13, 2021, where he is receiving treatment for wounds caused by a May 10 Israeli strike that hit a nearby his family house in town of Jabaliya. Just weeks ago, the Gaza Strip’s feeble health care system was struggling with a runaway surge of coronavirus cases. Now doctors across the crowded coastal enclave are trying to keep up with a very different crisis: blast and shrapnel wounds, cuts and amputations. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
ISABEL DEBRE and FARES AKRAM
·5 min read

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Just weeks ago, the Gaza Strip’s feeble health system was struggling with a runaway surge of coronavirus cases. Authorities cleared out hospital operating rooms, suspended nonessential care and redeployed doctors to patients having difficulty breathing.

Then, the bombs began to fall.

This week's violence between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers has killed 119 Palestinians, including 31 children, and wounded 830 people in the impoverished territory. Israeli airstrikes have pounded apartments, blown up cars and toppled buildings.

Doctors across the crowded coastal enclave are now reallocating intensive care unit beds and scrambling to keep up with a very different health crisis: treating blast and shrapnel wounds, bandaging cuts and performing amputations.

Distraught relatives didn't wait for ambulances, rushing the wounded by car or on foot to Shifa Hospital, the territory’s largest. Exhausted doctors hurried from patient to patient, frantically bandaging shrapnel wounds to stop the bleeding. Others gathered at the hospital morgue, waiting with stretchers to remove the bodies for burial.

At the Indonesia Hospital in the northern town of Jabaliya, the clinic overflowed after bombs fell nearby. Blood was everywhere, with victims lying on the floors of hallways. Relatives crowded the ER, crying out for loved ones and cursing Israel.

“Before the military attacks, we had major shortages and could barely manage with the second (virus) wave,” said Gaza Health Ministry official Abdelatif al-Hajj by phone as bombs thundered in the background. “Now casualties are coming from all directions, really critical casualties. I fear a total collapse."

Gutted by years of conflict, the impoverished health care system in the territory of more than 2 million people has always been vulnerable. Bitter division between Hamas and the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority and a nearly 14-year blockade imposed by Israel with Egypt's help also has strangled the infrastructure. There are shortages of equipment and supplies such as blood bags, surgical lamps, anesthesia and antibiotics. Personal protection gear, breathing machines and oxygen tanks remain even scarcer.

Last month, Gaza's daily coronavirus cases and deaths hit record highs, fueled by the spread of a variant that first appeared in Britain, relaxation of movement restrictions during Ramadan, and deepening public apathy and intransigence.

In the bomb-scarred territory where the unemployment rate is 50%, the need for personal survival often trumps the pleas of public health experts. While virus testing remains limited, the outbreak has infected more than 105,700 people, according to health authorities, and killed 976.

As cases climbed last year, stirring fears of a health care catastrophe, authorities set aside clinics just for COVID-19 patients. But that changed as airstrikes pummeled the territory.

Nurses at the European Hospital in the town of Khan Younis, frantically needing room for the wounded, moved dozens of virus patients in the middle of the night to a different building, said hospital director Yousef al-Akkad. Its surgeons and specialists, who had deployed elsewhere for the virus, rushed back to treat head injuries, fractures and abdominal wounds.

If the conflict intensifies, the hospital won't be able to care for the virus patients, al-Akkad said.

“We have only 15 intensive care beds, and all I can do is pray,” he said, adding that because the hospital lacks surgical supplies and expertise, he’s already arranged to send one child to Egypt for reconstructive shoulder surgery. “I pray these airstrikes will stop soon.”

At Shifa, authorities also moved the wounded into its 30 beds that had been set aside for virus patients. Thursday night was the quietest this week for the ICU, as bombs had largely fallen elsewhere in Gaza. Patients with broken bones and other wounds lay amid the din of beeping monitors, intercoms and occasional shouts by doctors. A few relatives huddled around them, recounting the chaotic barrage.

“About 12 people down in one airstrike. It was 6 p.m. in the street. Some were killed, including my two cousins and young sister. It’s like this every day,” said 22-year-old Atallah al-Masri, sitting beside his wounded brother, Ghassan.

Hospital director Mohammed Abu Selmia lamented the latest series of blows to Gaza's health system.

“The Gaza Strip is under siege for 14 years, and the health sector is exhausted. Then comes the coronavirus pandemic,” he said, adding that most of the equipment is as old as the blockade and can't be sent out for repairs.

Now, his teams already strained by virus cases are treating bombing victims, more than half of whom are critical cases needing surgery.

“They work relentlessly,” he added

To make matters worse, Israeli airstrikes hit two health clinics north of Gaza City on Tuesday. The strikes wreaked havoc on Hala al-Shawa Health Center, forcing employees to evacuate, and damaged the Indonesian Hospital, according to the World Health Organization. Israel, already under pressure from an International Criminal court investigation into possible war crimes during the 2014 war, reiterated this week that it warns people living in targeted areas to flee. The airstrikes nonetheless have killed civilians and inflicted damage on Gaza's infrastructure.

The violence also has closed a few dozen health centers conducting coronavirus tests, said Sacha Bootsma, director of WHO's Gaza office. This week, authorities conducted some 300 tests a day, compared with 3,000 before the fighting began.

The U.N. Relief and Works Agency, or UNRWA, ordered staff to stay home from its 22 clinics for their safety. Those now-closed centers had also administered coronavirus vaccines, a precious resource in a place that waited months to receive a limited shipment from the U.N.-backed COVAX program. Those doses will expire in just a few weeks and get thrown away, with “huge implications for authorities' ability to mobilize additional vaccines in the future," Bootsma said.

For the newly wounded, however, the virus remains an afterthought.

The last thing that Mohammad Nassar remembers before an airstrike hit was walking home with a friend on a street. When he came to, he said, “we found ourselves lying on the ground.”

Now the 31-year-old is hooked up to a tangle of tubes and monitors in the Shifa Hospital surgical ward, with a broken right arm and a shrapnel wound in his stomach.

—-

DeBre reported from Dubai, Untied Arab Emirates.

Recommended Stories

  • Irish health system targeted in 'serious' ransomware attack

    Ireland's health service shut down its IT systems on Friday after being targeted in a ransomware attack by what it called “international criminals.” Appointments and elective surgeries were canceled at several hospitals and Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said the disruption could last for days. “There’s lots we don’t know but it appears to be a ransomware attack by international criminals," Varadkar said.

  • U.S., Mexico, Canada to hold 'robust' talks on trade deal - statement

    "The ministers will receive updates about work already underway to advance cooperation ... and will hold robust discussions about USMCA's landmark labor and environmental obligations," the office of U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a statement. The United States is also reviewing tariffs which may be leading to inflation in the country, economic adviser Cecilia Rouse told reporters at the White House on Friday, a move that could affect hundreds of billions of dollars in trade.

  • Endless Airstrikes Push Gaza Hospitals Hammered by COVID to the Brink

    ANAS BABA/AFP via Getty ImagesHospitals in the Gaza Strip were suffocated long before the most recent round of bombardment by Israeli forces. But now, health-care officials are faced with the impossible task of tending to the mounting number of citizens wounded in relentless attacks on the strip.On top of the COVID-19 crisis that killed almost 1,000 and infected up to 100,000 residents of the enclave, health-care workers in Gaza are tasked with caring for the roughly 500 that have been injured in a barrage of airstrikes on the strip over the past few days.“The situation here is very difficult, I can’t describe the horror in words,” a worker for the Red Crescent in Gaza told Haaretz on Thursday.Israeli Strikes Have Razed 21 Media Outlets in Gaza This Week, Says Non-ProfitGaza’s healthcare system has long been plagued with shortages of medical supplies, doctors, and electricity, as well as a crumbling infrastructure. The pandemic was particularly hard on Gaza’s roughly 2 million residents, with researchers saying that infection rates are vastly underreported and that Israel’s siege of the enclave had exacerbated the COVID crisis even further.“Israel’s blockade has devastated the economy in Gaza,” one researcher from European University Institute in Florence told Al-Jazeera in February. “And this is having a major impact on the ability of people to comply with lockdown measures when doing so means losing their already limited sources of income.”Adding to the COVID crisis in Gaza is a lagging vaccination rate. Although Israel’s vaccine campaign was one of the most successful in the world, less than 1 percent of Palestinians have been fully vaccinated. Israeli officials have faced a barrage of criticism for failing to extend their vaccine efforts to Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.The current violence sweeping the region, with Israeli airstrikes pummeling building after building—and the Hamas militant group firing hundreds of rockets back at Israel—has killed at least 83 Gazans, including 17 children. On the Israeli side, five civilians have died.Bibi Vows Hamas Will Pay ‘Very Heavy Price’ for Rocket FireAccording to local news outlets, Gaza doctors are reporting dire shortages in blood supplies and hospital beds.“There is no possibility of establishing coronavirus wards, there is full occupancy of hospital beds, and I’m afraid they’ll have to evacuate or release these patients to provide urgent treatment for the wounded,” a doctor with Physicians for Human Rights told Haaretz. “Treating the wounded will overburden the medical system, and the system for treating COVID-19 patients is also likely to reach the point of collapse.”The influx of patients doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Thursday that the enclave will see “many, many more targets” hit in the days to come. Meanwhile, Gaza’s hospitals continue to struggle with the now double burden of devastating pandemic and a seemingly endless stream of wounded citizens.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Markieff Morris with an assist vs the Houston Rockets

    Markieff Morris (Los Angeles Lakers) with an assist vs the Houston Rockets, 05/12/2021

  • 7 Palestinians killed in the West Bank after clashes with Israeli forces, officials say

    Five of the deaths were reportedly connected to stone-throwing clashes. A sixth person had attempted to stab an Israeli soldier, Israel's army said.

  • Emeralds for May

    Treat them to green to keep them keen. Originally Appeared on Vanity Fair

  • WATCH: Liverpool comes back v Man United after event-filled first half

    Firmino beat the Red Devils backline to nod Trent Alexander-Arnold's free kick home in stoppage time to put the top-four chasing Reds up by one.

  • U.S. waives shipping restrictions to ease fuel crunch after pipeline hack

    (Reuters) -The U.S. government relaxed a long-standing maritime law protecting domestic shipping commerce to allow an undisclosed company to transport gasoline and diesel to ports in the East Coast after a cyberattack crippled the nation's largest fuel pipeline network. The waiver will allow foreign vessels to ship petroleum products from the Gulf Coast to East Coast ports in the United States. The pipeline network, owned by privately held Colonial Pipeline, was targeted by what the FBI said was a shadowy criminal group called DarkSide.

  • $26 million lottery ticket may have been destroyed in wash

    The holder of the ticket sold in Norwalk, California had until Thursday to come forward to claim the jackpot.

  • Covid: Biden hails 'great day' as he sheds mask in Oval Office

    The president removes his mask in the Oval Office as the new health guidance is announced.

  • CDC: Vaccinated people can ditch masks indoors

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places. (May 13)

  • Pa. will follow CDC's mask guidance for fully vaccinated residents

    The Pennsylvania Health Department says it will follow the CDC's new recommendation to ease mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

  • Exclusive: Covid passport plans ‘scaled back’ as ministers question health benefits

    Plans for Covid passports have been significantly scaled back as government ministers privately question whether they should be adopted at all, The Telegraph understands. Covid status checks are unlikely to be required for cinemas, small theatres or restaurants, according to latest government thinking, with pubs already ruled out. A meeting of the Covid Operations (Covid-O) committee last Friday about how status certification should be used in the UK saw concerns aired. Some ministers questioned whether there was a clear health benefit to adopting the scheme and requested more evidence, according to a well-placed source. Another government source said the merits of the scheme have been called into question as Covid case and hospitalisation figures dropped. “The mood music has changed over the course of the last few weeks,” said the source, who is familiar with discussions about Covid passports. “This different reality has prompted people saying ‘well actually, I saw the benefit of it before but do we really need it?’”

  • UK eager for a big reopening thanks to vaccine success

    When London’s Science Museum reopens next week, it will have some new artifacts: empty vaccine vials, testing kits and other items collected during the pandemic, to be featured in a new COVID-19 display. Thanks to an efficient vaccine rollout program, Britain is finally saying goodbye to months of tough lockdown restrictions. Deaths in Britain have come down to single digits in recent days.

  • Africa's top shots: 7-13 May 2021

    A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent.

  • QIAGEN (QGEN) Digital COVID-19 Antibody Test Gets FDA's EUA

    QIAGEN's (QGEN) QIAreach Anti-SARS-CoV-2 test takes nearly 10 minutes to detect whether a person carries antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus as a result of prior infection.

  • Honda Motor (HMC) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you very much for sparing your time to join us here today at the announcement of Honda Motor Company's FY '21 financial results. First, Executive Vice President Kuraishi will give you the outline of FY '21 financial results and FY '22 financial forecasts.

  • Ed Fritz ready to chase down coaching success yet again, this time at North Kansas City

    The ride continues for one of KC’s top high school coaches.

  • Elise Stefanik: Trump loyalist wins Republican leadership post

    Elise Stefanik's win is seen as a sign that former President Trump's grip on the party remains strong.

  • Desperate for workers, US restaurants and stores raise pay

    U.S. restaurants and stores are rapidly raising pay in an urgent effort to attract more applicants and keep up with a flood of customers as the pandemic eases. McDonald's, Sheetz and Chipotle are just some of the latest companies to follow Amazon, Walmart and Costco in boosting wages, in some cases to $15 an hour or higher. Restaurants, bars, hotels and stores remain the lowest-paying industries, and many of their workers ran the risk of contracting COVID-19 on the job over the past year while white-collar employees were able to work from home.