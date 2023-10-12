Beshear campaign reports raising another $1.5M in last 30 days

Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear continues to bring in heaps of money for his re-election bid against GOP challenger Attorney General Daniel Cameron, with his most recent campaign finance report released Wednesday showing he raised $1.5 million in the past 30 days.

More than 3,800 individual itemized contributions were made to Beshear’s campaign during that time period, and 248 of those contributions were either at the current maximum individual donation amount of $2,100 or the old maximum amount of $2,000.

More than 3,100 of those contributions came from Kentucky, totaling around $983,000 of the campaign’s $1.27 million in individual itemized donations.

As of 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Cameron’s campaign has yet to report its fundraising total.

Beshear has raised nearly $18 million this entire gubernatorial cycle, including during the primary where he faced little serious competition. He first filed for re-election in late 2021. As of early September, Cameron had raised around $2.8 million during the primary and general election cycles.

Cameron won nearly 50% of the Republican primary vote in a blowout win over a crowded and well-funded field.

The remainder of Beshear’s campaign haul came from $184,000 in un-itemized contributions and about $40,000 in political action committee (PAC) and executive committee contributions.

Beshear campaign manager Eric Hyers said in a release that the numbers reflect continued enthusiasm for Beshear.

“Gov. Andy Beshear has consistently delivered for Kentucky, which is why he remains one of the most popular governors in the country,” Hyers wrote. “Once again, our fundraising report shows sky-high enthusiasm for the governor that is reflected on the ground, in polling and in the millions raised to support our campaign.

Recent polling done by partisan groups as well as independent pollsters show Beshear with a lead over Cameron, stretching anywhere from four percentage points to double digits. But Republicans contend more voters will side with Cameron as election season continues to heat up.

Beshear’s approval rating polls consistently high and has at times led all Democratic governors in the nation.

Though Beshear’s campaign fundraising has thus far bested Cameron’s, outside groups have made up some of the difference in the advertisement wars.

AdImpact reported Wednesday that pro-Beshear groups, including the official campaign, have reserved $39.8 million in advertising compared to $21.3 million for groups supporting Cameron.

The following down-ballot candidates have reported raising decent chunks of money as of Wednesday evening. Here’s how much they raised in the last 30 days and how much cash on hand they reported:

GOP nominee for Attorney General Russell Coleman: $87,000 raised, $888,000 cash on hand.

GOP Secretary of State Michael Adams, running for re-election: $81,000 raised, $300,000 cash on hand.

GOP candidate for commissioner of agriculture Jonathan Shell: $55,000 raised, $227,000 cash on hand.

Democratic candidate for Secretary of State Buddy Wheatley: $42,000 raised, $140,000 cash on hand.

GOP candidate for treasurer Mark Metcalf: $24,000, $43,000 cash on hand.