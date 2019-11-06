Bevin seeks vote recanvass while Beshear starts transition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican Gov. Matt Bevin asked Wednesday for a recanvass of Kentucky election results that showed him more than 5,000 votes behind Democrat Andy Beshear, who discounted the challenge and began preparing to take office.

Beshear, the state's attorney general, said he's confident in the election outcome, saying any review would show he won the hard-fought campaign.

"Whatever process that the governor chooses to go down, it's not going to change this overall number of votes," Beshear said at a news conference. "We are going to take the steps to move forward to make sure that we are ready ... on the day that we're inaugurated."

With 100% of precincts reporting, Beshear led by a little over 5,000 votes out of more than 1.4 million counted, or a margin of less than 0.4 percentage points. That's inside the margin that would trigger a recount in most states, and it's AP policy not to call races that could go to a recount. Although there is no mandatory recount law in Kentucky, the AP is applying that same standard here.

Bevin's campaign manager Davis Paine said Kentuckians deserve a "fair and honest election," adding that "we are exercising the right to ensure that every lawful vote was counted."

Kentucky's secretary of state, Alison Lundergan Grimes, scheduled the recanvass for Nov. 14. A recanvass is a check of the vote count to ensure the results were added correctly.

Beshear's campaign responded with a statement repeating that he hopes Bevin honors the election results. The campaign noted that a recanvass has never led to a reversal of an election result in Kentucky.

Kentucky inaugurates its governors in the December following an election. Beshear — the son of Kentucky's last Democratic governor, Steve Beshear —named his top deputy in the attorney general's office, J. Michael Brown, to lead his transition team.

Beshear said his budget proposal in early 2020 will reflect his priorities on public education, health care and infrastructure.

He promised a quick follow-through on some key campaign pledges. Those include appointing new members to the Kentucky Board of Education, rescinding Bevin's proposed work-related requirements for some Medicaid recipients and restoring voting rights for more than 140,000 nonviolent felons who completed their sentences.

Kentucky has no mandatory recount law. If Bevin decides to take that step, he would need a court's approval for a recount.

"The margin is large enough to not have a reasonable expectation that it can be closed with anything outstanding," Grimes' office said in a statement. "The process laid out by the law will be followed and all candidates do have a recourse to review or challenge their results."

Grimes, a Democrat, has overseen 20-plus recanvasses during her two terms as secretary of state, her office said. The results never changed significantly enough to flip the outcome of a race, it said.

Bevin won the 2015 GOP primary for governor by just 83 votes. A recanvass confirmed that margin. He noted wryly Tuesday night: "Would it be a Bevin race if it wasn't a squeaker?"

But the gap is much larger this time. Bevin hinted there might be "irregularities" to look into but didn't offer specifics. His campaign hasn't offered an explanation. Asked about Bevin's remark, Beshear said: "I don't know what information he's working off of."

While Bevin wasn't conceding, some prominent Kentucky Republicans acknowledged that Beshear won.

Republican strategist Scott Jennings referred to Beshear as Kentucky's next governor, wishing him "godspeed" and saying he "ran a good race" in a social media post.

Also on social media, GOP state Rep. Jason Nemes said: "Governor-elect Beshear is entitled to the democratic legitimacy that comes with loser's consent. So let's go through the process honorably and expeditiously and give it to him."

The final hours of campaigning were dominated by Bevin's endorsement from President Donald Trump at an election eve rally in Lexington, Kentucky. Trump had loomed large in the race as Bevin stressed his alliance with the Republican president.

But the combative Bevin struggled to overcome some self-inflicted wounds, including a running feud with teachers who opposed his efforts to revamp the state's woefully underfunded public pension systems.