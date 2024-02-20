Beshear helps break ground on new Richmond EV station

Feb. 20—Governor Andy Beshear made a visit to Madison County on Monday for the ground breaking ceremony of the new EV charging station at the Amberly Way Circle K off of Barnes Mill Road.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), this is the first charging station in the southeast region of the United States built through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program.

"We are already the EV battery production capital of the United States. To make sure Kentucky keeps leading the way, we're building out our EV infrastructure so our families can charge up as they travel our great state," Gov. Beshear said while addressing the crowd that gathered for the event.

Beshear said that Kentucky needs to be supportive of electric vehicles, as well as the traditional automotive industry.

"[I'm] pretty excited that we are a leader, that we can be the leader if we don't let politics get in the way," the Governor said.

The crowd in attendance included Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe and members from the EV charging company, ABB, along with other partners.

This station will play a big part of Gov. Beshear's Better Kentucky Plan, which is being executed by KYTC in collaboration with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, Public Service Commission, and Federal Highway Administration.

"Kentucky is a leader in electric vehicle manufacturing, and with today's announcement, the Bluegrass State becomes a leader in building out reliable and convenient electric vehicle charging infrastructure," Federal Highway Association Administrator Shailen Bhatt said.

In the near future, the state will have several more, some within about an hour's drive from Richmond in London. Two more stations have been awarded to the northern Kentucky region along I-75, as well as areas on I-64, and the Mountain Parkway.

"I look at the chargers and I look at the vehicles that are being manufactured, the jobs that are being created and so I think, nationally, we are incredibly excited about the potential that's being developed here," Bhatt told media after the groundbreaking.

A total of five will go in around major population centers throughout Lexington and Louisville. The Lexington area will be getting two and the Louisville area will get three.

"Thanks to the Biden-Harris Administration's 'Investing in America' agenda, we are delivering world-class infrastructure that will help us reach net-zero emissions by 2050 while creating high-quality jobs right here in Kentucky," Bhatt stated.

Mayor Robert Blythe told the Register that he's happy that Richmond is going to play a part in this program.

"It's awesome that Richmond will host this first," he exclaimed.

Blythe also said that 'proud' is not the least of the words that he could used to talk about the groundbreaking.

The charging station area had to meet certain criteria to be set apart for this program, as the U.S. Department of Energy states:

"[That] charging stations must be non-proprietary, allow for open-access payment methods, be publicly available or available to authorized commercial motor vehicle operators from more than one company."

The site also states that these will be part the Federal Highway Administration's "Alternative Fuel Corridor" (AFC).

The Department states that NEVI provides funding to states to strategically deploy electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and establish an interconnected network to facilitate data collection, access, and reliability.

According to the site, funding is available for up to 80% of eligible project costs. Those costs include the following: — The acquisition, installation, and network connection of EV charging stations to facilitate data collection, access, and reliability. — Proper operation and maintenance of EV charging stations. — Long-term EV charging station data sharing.

Officials hope to have the site set up by April of this year.