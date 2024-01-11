Beshear: Legislation against diversity, inclusion a political ‘bogeyman’

Gov. Andy Beshear criticized Kentucky legislators’ efforts to limit diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives Thursday, accusing them of creating a political “bogeyman” by opposing the principles.

“I believe that diversity is an asset, not a liability. I believe as a commonwealth we should be saying we want to have a diverse population, diverse thought – that this is a welcoming place for everyone,” Beshear said.

“We also recognize that while this is the greatest country on the history of planet Earth, we have made mistakes in this country that still reverberate today and we have a duty to address them.”

Two Republican senators filed bills this month that limit different aspects of diversity, equity and inclusion in education, one in higher education and another in K-12.

The governor also shared federal definitions from executive orders on diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility, which states that equity is about fair treatment of “under-served communities” including rural Americans, veterans, and the impoverished, as well as under-represented racial and ethnic minorities.

“I’m worried that this is the bogeyman to rile people up in yet another election as opposed to talking about what it really means,” Beshear said.

“This is something that means going into communities that have been overlooked for a number of reasons – from racism, to poverty, to parts of of rural America – and it’s something that ultimately, from a federal government standpoint, can mean more dollars coming into Kentucky instead of less.”

Sen. Mike Wilson, R-Bowling Green, filed Senate Bill 6 last week that seeks to limit diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, practices and initiatives at public colleges and universities by way of “non-credit classes, seminars, workshops, trainings and orientations.”

The bill would prohibit certain initiatives at Kentucky’s public colleges and universities that promotes “divisive concepts,” such as “race or sex scapegoating,” a belief that some individuals are “inherently privileged,” or suggestions that all “Americans are not created equal.”

Concepts considered “divisive” that would be prohibited under Wilson’s proposal include:

That an individual, by virtue of the individual’s race or sex, is inherently privileged, racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or subconsciously.

The Commonwealth of Kentucky or the United States of America is fundamentally or irredeemably racist or sexist.

An individual, by virtue of the individual’s race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex.

A meritocracy is inherently racist or sexist, or designed by a particular race or sex to oppress another race or sex.

Promotes or advocates the violent overthrow of the U.S. government.

In a statement after the bill was filed, Wilson said, “Progressive ideologues are seeking to devalue and undermine foundational bedrocks of our society, such as family and faith.”

“We’ve seen a trend in DEI policies in our public universities that attempt to divide instead of unite people in that microcosm of society,” he added. “Instead of promoting intellectual dialogue, individualism, the content of one’s character and merit-based practices, DEI has driven a wedge against those of us who want to see Kentucky achieve greater things.”

As he’s said in the past, Beshear claimed bills like these could hurt Kentucky’s relationship with the business community, as many of the country’s major corporations have their own diversity, equity and inclusion offices and programs.

“Just about every major corporation in America has one of these policies, and we want to say ‘No, we don’t agree with it or believe in it?’ When I’m trying to recruit the biggest companies in the country and from around the world, I want to be able to look at them and say, ‘We will work to get you a diverse workforce, which is what you want,’” Beshear said.

Less than a week after Wilson filed his bill, Sen. Stephen Meredith, R-Leitchfield, filed Senate Bill 93, which would prohibit public school districts, public schools and charter schools from promoting, supporting or maintaining any “programs, trainings or activities that advocate for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, or promote or engage in political or social activism.”

The bill’s classification of what’s considered “political or social activism” includes “any activity intended to achieve a desired result related to social issues.”

And “social issues” in the bill means “topics that polarize or divide society among political, ideological, moral or religious beliefs.”

Concepts that are considered endorsing “diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging” include teachings that “promote the position that a group’s or an individual’s action in inherently, unconsciously, or implicitly biased on the basis of race, color, sex, national origin, gender identity, or sexual orientation,” according to the bill’s language.

Meredith’s bill would also eliminate statutory language requiring that school counselors and school-based mental health service providers take a “trauma-informed approach” when serving students, and that local school boards “develop a plan for implementing a trauma-informed approach in schools.”

It would also do away with the requirement that school counselors create “trauma-informed teams,” which serve to identify and assist students whose learning, behavior and relationships have been impacted by trauma.

In current state statute, a trauma-informed approach includes any practice a school takes to “foster a safe, stable and understanding learning environment for all students and staff, and ensuring that all students are known well by at least one adult in the school setting.”

When asked why he wants to eliminate this requirement for schools and school districts, Meredith told the Herald-Leader on Tuesday he thinks a trauma-informed approach is a “backdoor” to pushing a “DEI agenda.”

“I don’t want it to be used for a backdoor for this DEI initiative,” he said. “And secondly, I think it’s a chance to reset (the requirements) and give it more parental involvement.”

SB 6 is to receive a hearing by the Senate Education Committee next week.