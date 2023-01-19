Beshear makes more Kentucky juvenile detention center changes, including worker raises

After a series of riots and assaults wreaked havoc in Kentucky's juvenile detention centers last year, workers are set to receive a raise and a former Kentucky prison warden will serve as director of security over the centers, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday.

For a second week in a row, Beshear used his Team Kentucky address to announce significant changes to the state's juvenile detention system. Workers at the centers will now be classified as correctional workers and will earn $50,000 annually.

Additionally, a new position focused on security at the centers has been created. Larry Chandler, who has been warden over six of the state's prisons, will now serve as the director of security for the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Chandler brings "deep experience," to the department and already has begun to suggest short-term and long-term changes that can be made at the centers, Beshear said.

A compliance division is also being developed within the department, tasked with identifying best practices and ensuring those are being followed throughout the state's centers, Beshear said.

Other changes that are in the process of being made include facility upgrades and improvements and making defensive equipment to the center workers - including pepper spray and Tasers in some of the centers, Beshear said.

Beshear also indicated the department is creating a transportation unit, which should alleviate stress for local law enforcement agencies.

"These are the most significant operational changes since (the centers') inception nearly 20 years ago," Beshear said.

Last week, Beshear announced male and female juveniles are now being housed in separate detention centers and male juveniles are being housed in centers according to the severity of their crimes. The new housing system means:

Males 14 or older who have been charged with a violent or serious offense (Capital, Class A, B or C felony) are now housed at one of three high-security detention centers in Adair, Fayette and Warren counties.

Males younger than 14 or who have been charged with a lower-level offense (Class D felony or lesser offense) are being housed at facilities in Boyd, Breathitt, Jefferson and McCracken counties.

Female juveniles will continue to be housed at a facility in Campbell County.

"We believe this provides more safety to everyone - to the staff and to the youth," Beshear said.

Beshear first mentioned his plans for these changes last month, after there were several riots at the centers – including a November incident at the Adair Regional Juvenile Detention Center where a girl housed in the female wing was sexually assaulted by male inmates.

In response, the state's first female-only detention center was opened in Campbell County.

Last month Beshear said the juveniles housed at the centers are increasingly charged with more serious crimes, with 17 charged with a capital crime and nearly half of the state's 179 detained juveniles charged with at least a Class C felony.

