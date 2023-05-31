Beshear makes two appointments to Kentucky Board of Education. One is from Lexington.

Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday appointed two people, including a former superintendent who lives in Lexington, to the Kentucky Board of Education.

Diana Woods, of Lexington, and Julie Pile, of Florence, will serve as at-large members for terms expiring April 14, 2026, according to a news release from the Kentucky Department of Education. Woods replaces Claire Batt, and Pile replaces Alvis Johnson, both of whose terms expired in April 2022.

Last week, Beshear faced criticism from Republican leaders over the vacant seats, one of which they said was legally required to go to a Republican.

Woods is a Harrison County native who is retired from a career in education that included serving as superintendent of Campbellsville Independent Schools, as well as working as a Fayette County teacher, principal and director of middle schools, according to the release.

She serves as a clinical educator at Georgetown College and has been a consultant for the Kentucky Center for School Safety.

Pile is president and co-founder of ParentCamp, a nonprofit focused on family-school engagement.

She has held multiple PTA positions, including at the state level, serves on the Kentucky United We Learn Council and is a former member of the Boone County Board of Education.