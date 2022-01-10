Beshear proposes ‘record’ $2 billion in investments in pre-K to 12th grade education

Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday unveiled “record funding” of an additional $2 billion in pre-K to 12th grade education as part of his upcoming budget proposal.

Beshear’s proposed budget would fully fund universal pre-K for all 4-year-olds with $172 million in each year of the biennium and fund full day kindergarten.

“It is more than affordable... a something we must do,” Beshear said of the pre-school proposal.

Beshear is also proposing a 16.9 percent increase in SEEK funding, the dollars provided to K-12 schools for everything from transportation to support for special needs students.

There is a 12. 5 percent increase in the SEEK based per pupil funding formula for elementary and secondary schools.

The budget proposal fully funds school district costs for student transportation. That is $175 million annually, an 81 percent increase over the last budget.

“We are not burdening our schools with an unfunded mandate,” Beshear said.

Beshear’s proposal provides $22.9 million each year to restore professional development as well as provide funding for textbooks and instructional resources.

His proposal represents the largest single investment in pre-K to 12th grade education since the passage of the Kentucky Education Reform Act of 1990. A statement from the Kentucky Education Association supporting the investment said his proposal “won’t raise one dollar in additional taxes.”

Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass said “in what has been – and continues to be – a very tough couple of years for our schools, we are so pleased to see these proposed historic investments in public education.”

“The priorities for the Kentucky Board of Education and the Kentucky Department of Education this budget cycle include funding all-day kindergarten, funding school transportation costs and restoring funding for professional development for our public school teachers. All of these are supported by this budget proposal, along with other investments that will contribute to the quality of education for Kentucky’s public school students,” Glass said.

Story continues

Kentucky House Republicans last Friday filed a two-year state budget bill that includes pay raises for state employees, enough state funding to cover the cost of full-day kindergarten for school districts and the more than $4.2 billion required for pension contributions to the funds for state workers and school teachers.

The House GOP majority filed House Bill 1 in advance of Beshear’s formal budget address on Thursday, which his office said broke with longstanding tradition.

The House’s budget fails to make “the game-changing investments” that Kentuckians will see in the governor’s recommended budget,” Beshear’s spokeswoman Crystal Staley previously said.

Beshear said Kentucky’s economy is booming with world class companies coming to the state and that success begins with education.

Teachers would not have to dip into their own pocket to provide resources for their classrooms, he said.

Investing $172 million in each year of the two-year budget proposal to fully fund pre-K for all four-year-olds as well as funding full-day kindergarten is one of the best investments, the Kentucky Education Association said.

KEA officials praised Beshear’s budget for including $26.3 million each year for student loan aid. Eligible educators could receive as much as $3,000 each year for five years to help pay off student loans. He is also proposing a mandatory 5 percent across-the-board salary increase for every school employee.

“Governor Beshear’s budget proposal proves that he is optimistic about Kentucky. His proposed budget is not just historic, it is fiscally responsible. The $2 billion investment in P-12 public education will create brighter futures for Kentucky’s children,” said KEA President Eddie Campbell. “The governor’s education budget also acknowledges the real-world needs of parents who can now count on reduced childcare costs and increased educational opportunities for their kids.

This article will be updated.

Ky. House GOP beats Gov. Beshear to the punch by releasing its state budget plan first