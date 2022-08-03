Beshear said he expects to call lawmakers into session for Eastern Ky. relief package

Gov. Andy Beshear says he expects to call a special session of the General Assembly to craft a relief package for Eastern Kentucky counties that need help rebuilding from last week’s floods.

The state of Kentucky can afford to be generous. The state government is sitting on a budget reserve “rainy day” trust fund of $2.7 billion, an historically large sum, thanks in part to federal COVID-19 pandemic assistance.

“I think it’s going to be needed,” Beshear said Wednesday when asked about a special session. “We’re working on it right now. We’ve only heard strong willingness from our legislators, both from the region and outside of it.”

The legislature last winter passed a $200 million relief package, the SAFE Act, for Western Kentucky communities devastated by tornadoes in December, Beshear said.

However, lawmakers are not scheduled to return to Frankfort again until January for their next regular session.

Among the financial needs facing Eastern Kentucky, hundreds of people have lost their homes and businesses, nearly all of them uninsured; school districts face many millions of dollars in rebuilding costs to get students back into classrooms; and local water districts face varying degrees of damage to their infrastructure.

In Perry County’s Buckhorn community, Beshear said Wednesday, the water system is “just wiped out, it’s gone.” The state must help rebuild this infrastructure so local ratepayers don’t get stuck with exorbitant bills, the governor said.

“We’re gonna need it (a special session) in the months to come, if not sooner,” Beshear said. “Counties are already contracting. School districts are already contracting to clean up, to haul debris, and we need to be there for them. We can’t let a school system go broke, or a city or a county go broke, because of the amount of time it may take for them to be reimbursed.”