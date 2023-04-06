Beshear signs bills supporting public safety

Apr. 6—Gov. Andy Beshear signed nine pieces of legislation into law Tuesday that focus on public safety initiatives throughout the Commonwealth.

The bills — which focus on supporting law enforcement, better protecting victims of violent crimes and children in schools — include: House Bills 64, 115, 207, 331, 373 and 401; and Senate Bills 79, 268 and 282.

HB 64 will allow law enforcement officers to be out of employment for a full year before having to redo their respective Peace Officer Professional Standards (POPS) certification and attend the academy, compared to the current time limit of 100 days.

The bill will also allow retired officers to reenter the force and help local school districts and police departments be able to hire highly-qualified peace officers.

HB 115 will make assault against police dogs or electronic storage device detection K-9s a class D felony. Dogs that work in electronic detection help assist with locating hidden storage devices that can include harmful materials like child sexual abuse material or evidence regarding other criminal activity.

Currently, Kentucky State Police has two electronic storage device detection dogs out of 85 in the U.S.

HB 207 will allow law enforcement agencies to create their own wellness programs to help support mental health and well-being of "sworn and civilian personnel," with sessions and information discussed within wellness programs to remain confidential under counselor-client privilege.

Beshear said the bill will help with maintaining a "healthy and successful work-life balance" and be able to help law enforcement officers cope with responding to situations that many people "cannot imagine."

"A majority of the time, our officers are interacting with Kentuckians on their worst day, so it's essential that we ensure they are mentally healthy and have addressed any trauma they've experienced," he said.

HB 331 will require all middle and high schools in the state to have at least one automated external defibrillator (AED), at least three staff members and all athletic coaches to be trained on the AED and to ensure all coaches maintain CPR certification.

Story continues

HB 373 will call for changes to be made to POPS to enhance public safety by expanding on legislation in 2022 that makes any felony or misdemeanor sex crime that has been expunged a disqualifying factor for certification as a police officer or court security officer.

In this bill, the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council (KLEC) will have the authority to subpoena, or to request a court to subpoena, records necessary to investigate the conditions of an officer's separation. Information obtained during an active investigation will remain confidential.

The bill will also strengthen recruitment efforts by permitting an officer who's been on inactive status for less than one year to return to certification without additional training requirements.

Additionally, HB 373 will require part-time and full-time telecommunicators to be certified by the KLEC. KLEC will also be required to certify alcohol beverage control investigators appointed before April 2019.

"This law will make it easier for the (KLEC) to eliminate bad actors within the law enforcement community by revoking their POPS certification if they have committed a crime or misdemeanor," said Rep. John Blanton (R), who sponsored HB 373. "... If county judges choose to use arrest power given to them in statute, they must have POPS certification. While this bill was primarily a clean-up bill, it will help make our communities safer and law enforcement stronger."

HB 401 — which builds off an action taken by Beshear in April 2022 that included a $12.2 million investment in KSP to purchase a body camera recording system — will provide KSP organizational structure to align resources and personnel needed to store, manage and retain audio and video footage captured by the recording system to help "boost public transparency, accountability and trooper safety."

The signing of SB 79 will strengthen protections for survivors of domestic violence by creating the "Safe at Home Program" — allowing victims of domestic violence, stalking, sexual assault, rape and human trafficking to conceal their addresses from public documents.

Additionally, SB 79 removes the requirement where survivors must have an emergency protective order to hide their addresses on public records.

SB 268 will provide restitution regarding child support to be ordered for a minor if a defendant is convicted of driving under the influence that results in the death or permanent disability of the child's parent or guardian, while SB 282 will help victims of violent crime by increasing crime victim compensation awards for lost wages, loss of financial support, medical and mental health counseling expenses and funeral/burial expenses.

SB 282 will also benefit victims of hit-and-run accidents, while funeral homes, medical providers, pharmacies, mental health providers and other providers of "medically necessary treatment" that stem from a crime will be "more fully reimbursed" for outstanding bills or invoices owed by victims of a crime.