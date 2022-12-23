Beshom Holdings Berhad (KLSE:BESHOM) Analysts Are Reducing Their Forecasts For This Year

Market forces rained on the parade of Beshom Holdings Berhad (KLSE:BESHOM) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting analysts have soured majorly on the business.

After the downgrade, the three analysts covering Beshom Holdings Berhad are now predicting revenues of RM216m in 2023. If met, this would reflect a meaningful 9.4% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to ascend 12% to RM0.091. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of RM241m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.11 in 2023. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a pretty serious decline to earnings per share numbers as well.

The consensus price target fell 8.9% to RM1.43, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading analyst valuation estimates. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Beshom Holdings Berhad analyst has a price target of RM1.66 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at RM1.28. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Beshom Holdings Berhad is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. For example, we noticed that Beshom Holdings Berhad's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 9.4% growth to the end of 2023 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 18% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 20% per year. So although Beshom Holdings Berhad's revenue growth is expected to improve, it is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. With a serious cut to this year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of Beshom Holdings Berhad.

As you can see, the analysts clearly aren't bullish, and there might be good reason for that. We've identified some potential issues with Beshom Holdings Berhad's financials, such as the risk of cutting its dividend. Learn more, and discover the 1 other warning sign we've identified, for free on our platform here.

