After the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks, an Atlanta community struggles to create peace

A woman looks at the interior of the burned Wendy's restaurant in Atlanta last month. (Curtis Compton / Associated Press)

In the early morning of Tuesday, bulldozers and backhoes moved in to demolish the charred ruins of a Wendy’s fast-food restaurant that had become a shrine, a mini occupation zone, and rallying point for protesters since the building was set ablaze following the fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks.

Activists who occupied the parking lot around the former drive-through restaurant hoped to create a space that would affirm Black lives, even naming the site the Rayshard Brooks Peace Center.

A Wendy's restaurant is demolished in Atlanta. The restaurant was the scene where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed June 12 by an Atlanta police officer following a struggle during a DUI arrest. (Jeff Amy / Associated Press)

But in the three weeks that followed the June 12 shooting of the 27-year-old Black father, the block around the Wendy’s witnessed a dramatic uptick in violence. As city officials and police ceded the area to armed men with guns, there were threats on journalists, assaults and shootings — one of which resulted in the death of an 8-year-old Black girl.

On July 4, Secoriea Turner was killed when a group of armed Black men who blocked the road a few hundred feet from the Wendy's shot at the Jeep she rode in with her mother and an adult friend. According to her mother, they were shot as they attempted to avoid a makeshift barrier.

The killing of Turner has left this city, already bruised after weeks of protests against racial inequality, grappling with a series of questions about control. If police are not to be trusted to provide law and order in the community — as many activists say — how should the community police itself? Is anyone responsible for maintaining peace? And who should be held accountable when things go wrong?

While activists say no one they know was responsible for the shooting — and point out that wielding firearms is not a crime in this open-carry state — city leaders insisted on dismantling the camp.

“Enough is enough,” Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said at a July 5 news conference. “We’re fighting the enemy within when we are shooting people up in the streets.”

The leaders of the encampment say city officials were unfair in citing the violence to shut it down and accuse them of shifting the focus away from police brutality in poor, Black communities and attempting to discredit the Black Lives Matter movement.

“What happens on the other side of the street, we can’t control,” the camp’s de-facto leader, Rayshard Brooks' sister, who calls herself Lady A, yelled at the Atlanta Police Department's interim police chief last week as police and sanitation crews dismantled the camp. “Me and my people, we’re peaceful,” she told him. “We just want my brother’s name to live on in a more positive way.”

An organizer of the Rayshard Brooks Peace Camp, who calls herself Lady A, speaks to Atlanta Police Department interim Police Chief Rodney Bryant on Monday as police officers and sanitation crews dismantled the memorial to Rayshard Brooks. (Jenny Jarvie / Los Angeles Times)

Police officers had already scooped up withered bouquets of roses, candles, placards and plush teddy bears and dropped them into clear plastic trash bags. As activists watched front-end loaders haul concrete barriers to block access to the site, they described it as a place of peace and healing.

Around the mangled husk of the former Wendy’s, they had built outdoor tents, showers for the homeless and a community garden. On the day of Secoriea’s murder, the camp hosted a July 4 block party and cookout with social justice workshops.

“What was happening here was an experiment in deep, deep love,” said a Black activist, teacher and urban farmer who declined to give her name.