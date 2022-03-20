SC Johnson, Subway, AstraZeneca: The companies still doing business in Russia

More than 30 companies are "digging in," defying public demands to exit Russia or reduce their activities in the pariah state, according to a list kept by a professor with the Yale School of Management.

Among those operating undeterred: AstraZeneca, Credit Suisse, Emirates Airlines, Koch Industries, SC Johnson, and Subway, which has nearly 450 franchise locations in the country.

The list, launched several days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is "updated continuously" by Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, senior associate dean for leadership studies at the Yale School of Management, and his research team in a bid to "reflect new announcements from companies in as close to real time as possible."

On Saturday U.S. oil field services company Baker Hughes announced it was suspending new investments in its Russian operations, the Associated Press reported. On Friday, Haliburton Co. and Schlumberger announced similar news. All three companies had been on Sonnenfeld's shortlist of companies refusing to cut ties with Russia earlier this week.

Since the initial publication of the list during the week of Feb. 28, Sonnenfeld and fellow researchers have revised their categorization method. In a March 16 article for Fortune, Sonnenfeld acknowledged that the initial "naughty and nice list ... smoothed over some of the complexities related to these companies' exits from Russia."

As of Saturday the revised list contained five categories: "withdrawal," "suspension," "scaling back," "buying time," and "digging in."

The 36 companies "defying demands for exit or reduction of activities," as of Sunday, per Sonnenfeld's list:

Air Products

AstraZeneca

Asus

Auchan-Retail

Ball Corporation

BNP Paribas

Bose

Cloudflare

Credit Suisse

Decathlon

Emerson Electric

Emirates Airlines

Fortive

Geberit

Glencore

Greif

Gruma

ID Logistics

International Paper

IPG Photonics

Koch Industries

Leroy Merlin

Liebrecht & Wood

Manitowoc

Metro

Oriflame Cosmetics

Polpharma

Raffeisen

Renault

Rockwool

SC Johnson

Societe Generale

Subway

Weatherford International

Young Living

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com