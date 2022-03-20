SC Johnson, Subway, AstraZeneca: The companies still doing business in Russia
More than 30 companies are "digging in," defying public demands to exit Russia or reduce their activities in the pariah state, according to a list kept by a professor with the Yale School of Management.
Among those operating undeterred: AstraZeneca, Credit Suisse, Emirates Airlines, Koch Industries, SC Johnson, and Subway, which has nearly 450 franchise locations in the country.
The list, launched several days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is "updated continuously" by Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, senior associate dean for leadership studies at the Yale School of Management, and his research team in a bid to "reflect new announcements from companies in as close to real time as possible."
On Saturday U.S. oil field services company Baker Hughes announced it was suspending new investments in its Russian operations, the Associated Press reported. On Friday, Haliburton Co. and Schlumberger announced similar news. All three companies had been on Sonnenfeld's shortlist of companies refusing to cut ties with Russia earlier this week.
Since the initial publication of the list during the week of Feb. 28, Sonnenfeld and fellow researchers have revised their categorization method. In a March 16 article for Fortune, Sonnenfeld acknowledged that the initial "naughty and nice list ... smoothed over some of the complexities related to these companies' exits from Russia."
As of Saturday the revised list contained five categories: "withdrawal," "suspension," "scaling back," "buying time," and "digging in."
The 36 companies "defying demands for exit or reduction of activities," as of Sunday, per Sonnenfeld's list:
Air Products
AstraZeneca
Asus
Auchan-Retail
Ball Corporation
BNP Paribas
Bose
Cloudflare
Credit Suisse
Decathlon
Emerson Electric
Emirates Airlines
Fortive
Geberit
Glencore
Greif
Gruma
ID Logistics
International Paper
IPG Photonics
Koch Industries
Leroy Merlin
Liebrecht & Wood
Manitowoc
Metro
Oriflame Cosmetics
Polpharma
Raffeisen
Renault
Rockwool
SC Johnson
Societe Generale
Subway
Weatherford International
Young Living
This story was originally featured on Fortune.com