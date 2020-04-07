Bespoke Maserati-Based Grand Tourer Heading Stateside

This hand-built car is based on the Maserati GranTurismo coupe and convertible.

Italian design firm Touring Superleggera was responsible for creating vintage masterpieces such as the Ferrari 166MM, Ferrari 212, BMW 328 Touring Superleggera as well as the Aston Martin DB4, DB5, DB6 and the new DBS Superleggera, and since 2018, it has been hand-building bespoke versions of the Maserati GranTurismo coupe and convertible. The Touring Sciàdipersia was first introduced back in 2018, and now this grand tourer is heading to the U.S.

Hand-built in Milan, Italy, the Touring Sciàdipersia pays homage to the rare 1959-65 Maserati 5000 GT, which was commissioned by the Shah of Persia; Sciàdipersia is Italian for Shah of Persia. According to Touring Superleggera, this car has a '70s-inspired design that is highlighted by the sloped front end, wraparound rear glass and bright accents on the C-pillars and taillights. This rebodied exterior is distinct to the Sciàdipersia, while the interior is a fancier version of the Maserati's factory cabin. Like the interior, the Touring Sciàdipersia retains the Maserati's factory drivetrain consisting of a 454-horsepower 4.7-liter V8 giving it Italian-bred performance to back up to Milan-sculpted looks.

The Touring Sciàdipersia was first introduced in coupe form at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show with 10 units planned, and then a year later the cabriolet made its debut with production capped at 15 units.

The Touring Sciàdipersia was first introduced in coupe form at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show with 10 units planned, and then a year later the cabriolet made its debut with production capped at 15 units. Only 15 examples of the Sciàdipersia will come to the U.S., although it isn't clear if that is combined or 15 coupes and cabriolets each. Either way, these bespoke Italian beauties will be sold through exclusive dealers that have yet to be announced. Likewise, pricing for the U.S.-spec Sciàdipersia coupe and cabriolet haven't been revealed, but there's no doubt these cars will cost significantly more than the $134,000 Maserati GranTurismo and $151,000 Maserati GT Convertible it's based off of.

Source: Touring Superleggera