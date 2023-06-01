Bessemer City man charged with crimes against children

Ronnie Lee Stafford, of Bessemer City, was arrested Wednesday and faces several charges connected to a case involving internet crimes against children.

ALSO READ: 42-year-old Charlotte man arrested on child sex abuse charges

Stafford was charged with six felony counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and six felony counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to identify and hold accountable those who seek to harm children,” said Gaston County Police Chief Stephen Zill. “The arrest of this suspect is a testament to the dedicated and skilled work of our detectives and fugitive team.”

Stafford is being held at the Gaston County Jail on a $252,500 secured bond.

VIDEO: Source: Music teacher arrested in Gaston County; accused of child sex crime in Texas