Best 45+ Target early Black Friday deals to shop today—save on iRobot, Apple and Keurig
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.
We're getting closer and closer to Black Friday 2022, but you don't have to wait until November 25 to find the best deals of the year. Right now, Target is offering a wide variety of home essentials, tech and more at early Black Friday prices. If you want to beat the holiday shopping rush, Target is the place to visit!
Shop Target early Black Friday deals
There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.
►The best holiday gifts of 2022: Shop for everyone on your list with this ultimate guide
►Amazon's Beauty Haul sale: Shop early Black Friday deals on Olaplex, Revlon, PMD and more
Don't wait to shop Target's Black Friday deals. The big box retailer is already offering deep discounts on home goods, apparel and toys right now. We rounded up all the best markdowns available during Target's early Black Friday sale so you can scoop major savings and be ready for the holidays.
The best Target early Black Friday deals you can shop
Here are our top ten favorite early Black Friday deals you can shop at Target right now, including a Vizio 4K TV and a Microsoft tablet.
Henckels Dynamic 3-Piece Starter Knife Set for $34.95 (Save $33.55)
Saracina Home Modern Wood and Metal Side Table with Open Storage from $52.49 (Save $26.25 to $52.50)
Beats Solo3 Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $99.99 (Save $100)
Hoover WindTunnel Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $99.99 (Save $20)
Sunnydaze Outdoor Round Cosmic Stars and Moons Fire Pit for $148.49 (Save $61.50)
Vizio V-Series 65-Inch Class 4K HDR Smart TV for $449.99 (Save $180)
Costway 7-Piece Patio Rattan Dining Chair Table Set for $648.99 (Save $551)
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Bundle 12.3-Inch Touch Screen Intel Core for $679.99 (Save $349.99)
TV Target deals
Turn your living room into your own personal home theater with these stellar deals on TVs and soundbars during Target's early Black Friday sale.
Samsung 2.0 Ch Soundbar with Built-in Woofer for $89.99 (Save $40)
LG 2.1 Ch 160W Sound Bar with Bluetooth Connectivity for $179.99 (Save $20)
Vizio D-Series 40-Inch Class 1080p LED HD Smart TV for $199.99 (Save $50)
Vizio V-Series 65-Inch Class 4K HDR Smart TV for $449.99 (Save $180)
LG 55-Inch B2 Class 4K UHD Smart OLED TV for $999.99 (Save $400)
Kitchen and cooking Target deals
Cook up a storm with Target deals on Staub dishes, KitchenAid food choppers and Magic Chef ice makers.
Henckels Dynamic 3-Piece Starter Knife Set for $34.95 (Save $33.55)
Zulay Kitchen French Press Coffee Pot and Milk Frother Set for $34.99 (Save $16)
Staub Ceramic 2-Piece Rectangular Baking Dish Set for $49.95 (Save $79.05)
Crock-Pot Artisan 2-Piece 7-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven for $79.99 (Save $20)
Keurig K-Slim + ICED Single-Serve Coffee Maker for $89.99 (Save $40)
Zwilling Madura Plus Forged Aluminum Nonstick Fry Pan for $129.95 (Save $51.05)
Magic Chef MCIM22ST Portable Home Countertop Ice Maker for $157.99 (Save $36)
Staub Cast Iron 11-Inch Traditional Skillet for $199.95 (Save $171.05)
KitchenAid Professional 5-Quart Stand Mixer for $249.99 (Save $200)
Outdoor furniture Target deals
Gear up for fall with the biggest savings on fire pits and patio furniture during Target's early Black Friday sale.
Mac Sports Collapsible Folding Outdoor Utility Cart for $119.95 (Save $90.04)
Sunnydaze Outdoor Round Cosmic Stars and Moons Fire Pit for $148.49 (Save $61.50)
Costway 3-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set for $149.99 (Save $120)
Costway 7-Piece Patio Rattan Dining Chair Table Set for $648.99 (Save $551)
Home Target deals
Pick up all the household essentials and furniture you need for an incredible price at Target.
Saracina Home Modern Wood and Metal Side Table with Open Storage from $52.49 (Save $26.25 to $52.50)
Monoprice Emperor 80-Liter Cooler for $187.49 (Save $112.50)
Saracina Home Clarabelle Farmhouse Barn Door TV Stand for TVs up to 60 Inches from $189.99 (Save $95 to $190)
Karat Home Quentin Velvet Accent Side Chair with Golden Metal Base for $199.03 (Save $35.12 to $38.22)
Tech Target deals
Early Black Friday deals from Target feature everything you need at home or on the go. Shop everything from stylish wireless earbuds to affordable laptops.
Beats Solo3 Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $99.99 (Save $100)
Apple AirPods True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones (2nd Generation) with Charging Case for $89.99 (Save $40)
Acer 15.6-Inch Touchscreen Chromebook for $169.99 (Save $80)
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Bundle 12.3-Inch Touch Screen Intel Core for $679.99 (Save $349.99)
Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13-Inch Tablet for $969.99 (Save $280)
Toy and game Target deals
Do some gift shopping before the Black Friday rush with Target deals on Lego kits, games and more.
Lego Creator 3-in-1 Fantasy Forest Creatures Building Kit for $11.99 (Save $3)
Discovery Kids Tabletop Dry Erase and Chalk Easel for $14.99 (Save $15)
Sharper Image Road Rage Speed Mini RC Bumper Cars for $29.99 (Save $3)
Costway 50-Inch Hexagonal Fitness Trampoline Exercise Rebounder with Pad from $69.99 (Save $90 to $100)
Cleaning Target deals
Make your housework a little easier with the best Target cleaning deals on vacuums and robot vacuums.
Black and Decker 3-in-1 Convertible Corded Handheld Vacuum for $59.99 (Save $7)
Hoover WindTunnel Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $99.99 (Save $10)
Bissell Little Green ProHeat Portable Deep Cleaner for $119.99 (Save $14)
Shark Navigator Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum for $169.99 (Save $230)
Fitness and lifestyle Target deals
Keep fit and fancy with Target deals on lifestyle and fitness products. Find savings on exercise bikes and more before Black Friday.
HolaHatha Portable Core Ab Roller Wheel for $20.49 (Save $7.50)
HolaHatha Compact Portable Aerobic Step Platform for $28 (Save $4.99)
HolaHatha 6-Piece Weighted Fitness Hula Hoop for $28.99 (Save $9)
Ab Dolly Home Gym Fitness Abdominal Abs Training for $82.99 (Save $51)
Baby gear Target deals
Stock up on popular baby gear with Target deals on strollers, baby bouncers and more.
Baby Sit-to-Stand Learning Walker Toddler Activity Center for $72.99 (Save $23)
Costway Folding Aluminum Stroller Kids Carriage Pushchair for $205.99 (Save $54)
When is Black Friday 2022?
Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.
When do Target Black Friday deals start?
Early Black Friday deals are already rolling out at Target. Right now, you can get incredible deals on AirPods, Staub dishes and so much more. We expect even more Target deals in the coming days as we near Black Friday proper, on Friday, November 25.
What are the best early Black Friday deals at Target?
There are tons of savings you can score at Target right now. The retailer has a Vizio V-Series 65-inch class 4K HDR smart TV for $180 off at just $449.99. There are also several high-quality indoor and outdoor furniture pieces on sale right now, including a Costway glass coffee table for $205.99 and a seven-piece Costway patio dining set for more than $550 off.
Should I shop early Black Friday deals at Target?
Yes, especially if you want to beat the holiday shopping rush! If you're looking to spice up your kitchen with the latest and greatest small appliances, upgrade your essential tech or fill your closet, Target is here for you. Be sure to shop fast though, as these early Black Friday deals can disappear before you know it.
Shop Target early Black Friday Deals
Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Target early Black Friday deals: Save on iRobot, Keurig and Apple