Best 4K TV deals this weekend: RCA, Sony, LG, VIZIO, Samsung, and more on sale

Happy Friday! With only two days left until the Puppy Bowl and Kitten Bowl — not to mention that big football game in February that shall not be named — now is your chance to upgrade your old HD TV for a brand new 4K one.
We found the best deals on 4K smart TVs from the top brands like Sony, LG, Samsung, and more. If you want to catch all the action (football, cuddly pets, or otherwise) in vivid and brilliant 4K, we found the perfect TV for you at a great price.
Here are just some of our favorites:
Save $146 on JVC 49-inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart LED TV with built-in Chromecast at Walmart.
Save $224 on RCA 43-inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV (RTU4300) at Walmart.
Save $302 on Samsung UN49NU8000FXZA Flat 49-inch 4K UHD 8 Series Smart LED TV (2018) on Amazon.
Save $500 on LG 55-inch Class OLED B8 Series 2160p Smart 4K UHD TV — $1,499.99 (list price $1,999.99)
Save $272 on Samsung 50-inch Class 4K (2160P) UHD Smart LED TV UN50NU6900 (2018 Model) at Walmart.
Save $700 on LG Electronics OLED55B8PUA 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (2018 Model) from PCMag Shop.
Save $402 on Samsung 55-inch Class 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart LED TV UN55NU7100 (2018 model) at Walmart. Read more...