Best 4K TVs: from OLED to QLED, Samsung to TCL and more

4K displays are becoming the norm, with more streaming content available, game consoles running games in 4K, and 4K Blu-rays available for collectors.

With all the ways to get 4K content today, you'll need a TV that's up to the task. And there's no shortage of choice. But how do you know which one is the best for you?

We've combed the internet for some of the best 4K TVs depending on your needs. Maybe you're looking for pure power, or you maybe you're on a tight budget. No matter what your needs are, these seven TV models are some of the best out there.

Image: Sony

Bright colors balanced with HDR • Suite of smart features • Can be integrated into smart home • Built-in sound bar

Limited choice of size

If you're looking for the best of the best in the realm of 4K TVs, it's hard to beat the Sony A9F.

1. Sony A9F OLEDs offer some of the best pictures available, and the Sony A9F might be the best of them all.

Available sizes: 55-inches, 65-inches

55-inches, 65-inches Processor: X1 Ultimate

X1 Ultimate Smart U.I.: Android TV

Android TV Display: Triluminos color with HDR 10

$3,498 from Amazon

While still relatively young, OLED TVs easily occupy the top spot over LED TVs. But not all OLEDs are created equal and there are only a handful that stand head-and-shoulders above the rest. The Sony A9F is near the top.

The A9F is the latest model in Sony's line of OLED TVs and is the culmination of previous designs up to this point. To start, the OLED panels at the heart of the TV make up the baseline for picture quality. Compared to LED bulbs, OLEDs provide higher contrasts than LEDs can. That means the screen can easily go from being extremely bright to absolute black with no blooming in the picture.



