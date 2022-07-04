The best 4th of July home and furniture deals at Wayfair, Amazon, Home Depot and more
The 4th of July famously brings colorful fireworks to skylines across the country, but it also brings seriously stellar sales. Our favorite 4th of July sales offer some of the season's best deals on tech, appliances and furniture. If you've been planning to spruce up your outdoor space this summer with new patio furniture, upgrade your home office setup or refresh your home décor, today, July 4 is the day to do it and save.
Right now, retail giants like Wayfair, Home Depot, Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, Target and more are hosting star-spangled 4th of July furniture sales with markdowns on couches, dressers, mattresses, home accents and so much more. Ahead, you'll find the best deals to take advantage of today, July 4—and be sure to check back, as we’ll be updating this page all day with new furniture and home deals.
The best 4th of July furniture deals you can shop
Radley 5-Piece Fabric Chaise Sectional Sofa at Macy’s for $2,179 (Save $2,046)
Titan Pro 8500 Series Black Faux Leather Reclining Massage Chair at The Home Depot for $1,749 (Save $1,250)
Queen Ashton Wood and Metal Bed Frame at Target for $612.14 (Save $500.85)
Mercury Row Perdue Square Arm Sleeper at Wayfair for $409.99 (Save $401.01)
Home Decorators Collection Chennai 70-Inch White Wash TV stand at The Home Depot for $1,049.25 (Save $349.75)
Furniture of America Riamonte 5-Piece Round Wood Top Dark Walnut and Antique White Dining Table Set at The Home Depot for $871.80 (Save $348.12)
Home Decorators Collection Royce Off White 49-Inch Hall Tree at The Home Depot for $566.30 (Save $242.70)
Three Posts Lorraine TV Stand at Wayfair for $119.99 (Save $185)
Sihoo Ergonomic Office Chair at Amazon for $220.99 (Save $79)
Zinus Curtis Upholstered Platform Bed Frame at Amazon from $129 (Save $50 to $50.02)
The best Amazon 4th of July furniture deals
Leopard Shell Back Adjustable Swivel Bar Stools for $160 (Save $10)
Storkcraft Caribou Solid Hardwood Twin Bunk Bed with Ladder and Safety Rail for $319.99 (Save $30 with on-page coupon)
Flash Furniture Recliner Chair with Ottoman from $329.25 (Save $58.10)
The best Bed Bath & Beyond 4th of July furniture deals
Bee & Willow Ava Upholstered Gingham Ottoman for $35.99 (Save $24.01)
Costway 5-Piece Dining Set Wooden Table and 4 Cushioned Chairs for $189 (Save $47)
Forest Gate Modern Adjustable Barrel Office Chair For $201.49 (Save $108.50)
Simpli Home Harrison Faux Leather Coffee Table Storage starting at $308.99 (Save $61)
The best Home Depot 4th of July furniture deals
Home Decorators Collection Round Accent Table with Gold Finish for $111.75 (Save $37.25)
Walker Edison Furniture Company 64-Inch White Oak Wood 4-Shelf Etagere Bookcase with Open Back for $175.20 (Save $116.80)
Home Decorators Collection Bella 46-inch Gold Leaf/Clear Large Oval Glass Coffee Table for $224.25 (Save $74.75)
StyleWell Porter Black Metal Rectangular Dining Table for 6 with Haze Oak Finish Top for $263.20 (Save $65.80)
StyleWell Benfield Brown Wood Upholstered Counter Stool (Set of 2) for $287.20 (Save $71.80)
ProLounger Blue Coral Woven Fabric Push Back Recliner Chair for $365.35 (Save $121.43)
Home Decorators Collection Marsden Patina Finish 3-Drawer Chest of Drawers for $370.30 (Save $158.70)
Home Decorators Collection Royce Off White 49-Inch Hall Tree for $566.30 (Save $242.70)
Furniture of America Riamonte 5-Piece Round Wood Top Dark Walnut and Antique White Dining Table Set for $871.80 (Save $348.12)
Home Decorators Collection Chennai 70-Inch White Wash TV stand for $1,049.25 (Save $349.75)
The best Lowe’s 4th of July furniture deals
Origin 21 Black Mdf Base with Wood Top Rolling Kitchen Cart for $149 (Save $150)
Mondawe 4-Piece Rattan Patio Conversation Set with Cushions for $268.66 (Save $36.63)
Oakport Set of 2 Slate Grey Plastic Frame Stationary Adirondack Chairs for $349 (Save $50)
CASAINC 6-Piece Patio Furniture Set Outdoor Sectional Sofa Set for $1,190.14 (Save $132.24)
The best Macy’s 4th of July furniture deals
Agio Wayland Outdoor Aluminum 8-piece Dining Set for $2,079 (Save $520)
Radley 5-Piece Fabric Chaise Sectional Sofa for $2,179 (Save $2,046)
The best Target 4th of July furniture deals
Project 62 Trubeck Tufted Metal Base Ottoman for $63.75 (Save $21.25)
Threshold Franklin Bar Cart and Wine Rack for $123.75 (Save $41.25)
Threshold designed w/Studio McGee Round Marble Accent Table for $140 (Save $60)
Opalhouse designed with Jungalow Chamise Brushed Brass Desk for $175 (Save $75)
Saracina Home Angelo Modern Bookmatch 4 Door Sideboard for $253.49 (Save $136.50)
Threshold designed w/Studio McGee Springville Wood Executive Desk for $280 (Save $120)
eLuxury American Pine Platform Bed Frame from $391.97 (Save $54.02)
Queen Ashton Wood and Metal Bed Frame for $612.14 (Save $500.85)
The best Walmart 4th of July furniture deals
Better Homes & Gardens 4-Cube Storage Organizer Bench for $99 (Save $25)
Best Choice Products 5-Tier Rustic Industrial Bookshelf for $139.99 (Save $80)
Allewie Full Size Fabric Fully Upholstered Platform Bed Frame for $179.98 (Save $100.01)
Zinus Santiago 41-inch Wood Platform Bed Frame starting at $189 (Save $112)
Allewie Light Grey Queen Platform Bed Frame with 4 Drawers Storage for $309.98 ($190.01)
Costway 4 Pieces Patio Rattan Furniture Set for $449.99 (Save $460)
Walsunny 4-Seat Dark Gray Modern Linen Convertible L-Shaped Sectional Sofa for $559.99 (Save $340)
The best Wayfair 4th of July furniture deals
Greyleigh Aadvik Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed from $239.08 (Save $52.25)
Sand & Stable Laguna Solid Wood Coffee Table for $195.99 (Save $64)
Williston Forge Anjae Round 4-Person Long Dining Set with Umbrella for $203.99 (Save $296)
Mercury Row Lafever 4 Drawer Chest for $309.99 (Save $145.01)
Zipcode Design Kepner 6 Drawer Double Dresser from $329.99 (Save $50 to $130)
Sand & Sable Bridget 40-inch Hall Tree with Bench and Shoe Storage for $339.99 (Save $125)
Mercury Row Perdue Square Arm Sleeper for $409.99 (Save $401.01)
4th of July 2022: Shopping guide
When is 4th of July 2022?
Independence Day is always celebrated on July 4th each year, landing today, July 4 this year. It’s a federal holiday in the United States, commemorating the passage of the Declaration of Independence by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776.
When did 4th of July 2022 sales start?
Some of the biggest 4th of July sales started dropping in the days leading up to today including several huge 4th of July weekend sales running from Friday, July 1 through today, July 4. However, many big-box retailers like Wayfair, Home Depot, Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, Target and more are offering deals all week long.
Where should I shop for 4th of July furniture sales?
If you’re looking to score basic home furnishings at affordable price points, Amazon offers discounts on thousands of home items during major sales holidays, including the 4th of July. Wayfair, one of the biggest online retailers for furniture, has sale categories for every room of the home, making it easy to find deals on outdoor furniture, bedroom furniture—whatever you need. Home improvement stores Lowe’s and The Home Depot have expanded their furniture and decor offerings in recent years and are both running massive 4th of July-themed sales right now.
Additionally, other big-name retailers worth checking out include Overstock, Ashley Furniture and JCPenney—all of which have sales events happening now in honor of America’s birthday.
What are the best 4th of July furniture deals?
No matter your budget or style, there’s deals for everyone to shop during the 4th of July holiday weekend. With massive price cuts on everything from patio furniture to mattresses to home appliances, discounted home goods aren’t in short supply.
This sectional sofa at Macy’s is one of the best deals we’ve seen—discounted by more than $1,000 and highly rated by more than 500 shoppers. Meanwhile, if you’d like to upgrade your outdoor setup, this top-rated patio dining set is more than $250 off, and a favorite of more than 1,500 Wayfair customers.
