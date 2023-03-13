Best Actor Brendan Fraser Talks Backstage at the 95th Academy Awards

Epicurious

This one-pot dinner will pair easily with whatever spring vegetables I can find at the market in the coming weeks…or a bag of frozen peas. —Anna Hezel, senior editor See recipe. I'm on the hunt for a great biscuit recipe and can't wait to try out this one from Southern baking authority Cheryl Day. Spread with honey butter and strawberry jam, these flaky biscuits will make an absolutely lovely spring breakfast.—Zoe Denenberg, Associate Editor, Cooking & SEO See recipe. Chilly spring evenings demand rejuvenating and homey bowls of soup, and there's no recipe more fitting than Anna Stockwell's Spring Pea Fish Chowder, which is a fresh and bright take on the New England-style classic.—Wilder Davies, commerce writer See recipe. This verdant risotto, hued bright green from both a swirl of pesto and an array of fresh veggies, practically shouts from the rooftops that spring has arrived.