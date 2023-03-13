Best Actor Brendan Fraser Talks Backstage at the 95th Academy Awards
'The Whale' star Brendan Fraser talks about his Best Actor Oscar win at the 95th Academy Awards press room. #oscars2023 #brendanfraser #thewhale For full Oscars coverage, visit https://thewrap.com Subscribe to TheWrap's YouTube: https://bit.ly/TheWrapYTSub Subscribe to Our Newsletter: https://bit.ly/TheWrapNewsletter Twitter: https://bit.ly/TheWrapTwFollow Instagram: https://bit.ly/TheWrapIG See more Exclusive Video at https://TheWrap.com