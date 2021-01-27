'The best advertisement for Brexit': European press gives damning verdict of AstraZeneca row

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a joint news conference with European Council President Charles Michel at the end of a EU summit video conference at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. European Union leaders assessed more measures to counter the spread of coronavirus variants during a video summit Thursday as the bloc's top disease control official said urgent action was needed to stave off a new wave of hospitalizations and deaths. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo via AP) - Olivier Hoslet/Pool EPA

For much of the European press, the public spat between the European Union and AstraZeneca was just the latest Brexit battle — but there was little support for the EU’s position.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused on Wednesday to divert millions British-made doses to the EU, which is months behind in its coronavirus vaccination rollout.

The decision has been ruled a Brexit victory - even by EU member states.

“The European Commission is providing the best advertisement for Brexit,” Germany’s Zeit newspaper wrote. "It is acting slowly, bureaucratically and in a protectionist manner. And if something goes wrong, it's everyone else's fault.”

The EU delayed approving a vaccination by months, leaving it vulnerable to shortages, while Britain placed its faith in AstraZeneca before its effectiveness had been confirmed.

As Europe's supplies dwindle, meetings between Britain and the EU have become increasingly frantic. Influential MEPs are stoking talk of a trade war.

"How did the atmosphere get so poisoned?“ Germany’s Bild asked, under a headline of “Vaccine row gets ever crazier”.

lavanguardia

“If Europe keeps messing around with vaccines like this, it's going to prove the Brexiteers right,” Belgium's Het Laatste Nieuws wrote in an editorial.

Under a headline of “War over vaccines” Italy’s La Stampa described the dispute as “a diplomatic clash between the EU and the United Kingdom, the first of the post-Brexit era.”

An El Mundo editorial on Thursday thundered: “The EU failure on vaccines”, citing a “lack of coordination between member states to articulate a homogeneous process” which is “ruining the prospect of achieving herd immunity after the summer”.

“The start of vaccination a month ago was a glimmer of hope for Europe, one of the continents hardest hit by the pandemic."

El País’s editorial was less damning, but also expressed concern about what the problems in delivering on vaccination campaigns in European countries could do to the Union.

Story continues

“A failure of the vaccination plan would unleash a crisis of confidence in the competence of European institutions that would be hard to mend," the paper said.

And there was little support for the EU’s threats to impose export bans on vaccines in retaliation.

El País’s front page

“If that happens, that would be the end of vaccine production,” Germany’s Bild quoted an unnamed senior manager at a vaccine manufacturer. “We all have complicated supply chains which many companies in countries outside the EU. If the EU throws the first stone, others will follow suit and stop exports of raw products.”

The French press provided a rare voice of criticism for AstraZeneca’s position. Le Parisien gave a damning assessment of the company’s French chief executive, Pascal Soriot, describing his defence of the company as “tactless” and “flippant”.

"Already very tense at the start of the week, relations between the European Commission and AstraZenac descended into a slanging match," said the conservative French daily Le Figaro after an interview with Mr Soriot.

The paper described AstraZeneca's initial hesitations over attending talks with the EU as "very electric and hardly courteous".

It called the announced drop in supplies a "cold shower for Europeans" and France, which has seen its expected quota slump from 17.5 million doses to nine million and now 4.6 million.

"Nothing at this stage suggests the Anglo-Swedish group will make up for this delay," said the paper, citing a European source as saying: "The problem is we have no visibility on what follows."

Downing Street's reaction to the drama, it said, served as a "thinly-veiled reminder that the UK has left the EU and now sings from its own hymn sheet."