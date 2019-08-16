Air Purifiers That Will Actually Help You Breathe Better

Good indoor air quality is important. In fact, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, there is growing evidence that the air inside our homes can be even more polluted than the air outside. Irritants such as bacteria, mold, mildew, viruses, animal dander, radon, pesticides, and more are common in homes, says Steve Newcomer, an HVAC instructor at Harrisburg Area Community College in Pennsylvania. Considering that the average American spends some 90 percent of their daily lives indoors, that could mean breathing a lot of polluted air. What can you do? Get an air purifier. The right one can significantly decrease the number of pollutants in your home—and help you breathe better.



How We Selected These Air Purifiers

Every air purifier on this list has been thoroughly evaluated and vetted by our team of test editors. We research the market, survey user reviews, speak with product managers and designers, and use our own experience using these air purifiers or similar models to determine the best options. We evaluated these air purifiers on performance, value, and aesthetics to come up with these top models. Here are 14 awesome air purifiers that will help you breathe easier, at home or in the office.

