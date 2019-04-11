The Best Air Purifiers to Help Your Itchy-Eyed Kid

If you have kids and like fresh air, you need an air purifier. That’s because spring brings with it the joys of allergies, and the same tiny little particles that wreak havoc on a child’s sleeping schedule, will thusly wreak havoc on yours. Thankfully, in the last 50 years —and really in the last few — technology has been developed to render the air in your home nearly particulate- and allergen-free.

Most air purifiers use what’s called HEPA filters, which stands for High Efficiency Particulate Arrestance. Most recently, thanks to technological advances by such companies like Dyson and Molekule, air has gotten even purer. New purifiers are quieter, more beautiful and more effective than even what was on the market a decade ago.

According to Consumer Reports, you should keep a few things in mind before buying an purifier. First of all, see how much energy they use, to keep your bills on the lower side. Check to see how often filters need to be replaced, and how much replacement filters cost. Some can run close to $100. If you’re averse to noise, see how quietly it operates on the quietest setting. For some, even the most silent air purifiers are still too loud. And make sure it’s as user-friendly as possible, letting you know real-time air quality levels in your home, allowing you to control it via an app, and making sure you’re aware when the filter needs to be replaced.

Here are the best models of varying price that are more than capable of eradicating dust, pollen, dander, and any other pesky particles. Spring, bring it on!

Unlike any other air purifier on the market, Molekule doesn’t use a HEPA filter, it uses a PECO filter. The difference is that instead of trapping particles on a filter, Molekule destroys them on a, wait for it, molecular level. Molekule is ideal for large rooms, like your living room, and can completely replace the air in a 600 square foot room once an hour.

$799.00

