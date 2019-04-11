The Best Air Purifiers to Help Your Itchy-Eyed Kid

If you have kids and like fresh air, you need an air purifier. That’s because spring brings with it the joys of allergies, and the same tiny little particles that wreak havoc on a child’s sleeping schedule, will thusly wreak havoc on yours. Thankfully, in the last 50 years —and really in the last few — technology has been developed to render the air in your home nearly particulate- and allergen-free.
Most air purifiers use what’s called HEPA filters, which stands for High Efficiency Particulate Arrestance. Most recently, thanks to technological advances by such companies like Dyson and Molekule, air has gotten even purer. New purifiers are quieter, more beautiful and more effective than even what was on the market a decade ago.
According to Consumer Reports, you should keep a few things in mind before buying an purifier. First of all, see how much energy they use, to keep your bills on the lower side. Check to see how often filters need to be replaced, and how much replacement filters cost. Some can run close to $100. If you’re averse to noise, see how quietly it operates on the quietest setting. For some, even the most silent air purifiers are still too loud. And make sure it’s as user-friendly as possible, letting you know real-time air quality levels in your home, allowing you to control it via an app, and making sure you’re aware when the filter needs to be replaced.
Here are the best models of varying price that are more than capable of eradicating dust, pollen, dander, and any other pesky particles. Spring, bring it on!
Molekule
Unlike any other air purifier on the market, Molekule doesn’t use a HEPA filter, it uses a PECO filter. The difference is that instead of trapping particles on a filter, Molekule destroys them on a, wait for it, molecular level. Molekule is ideal for large rooms, like your living room, and can completely replace the air in a 600 square foot room once an hour.
Head-and-shoulders above any other air purifier is the Molekule, Dr. Yogi Goswami’s innovative tube. (Heh-heh. “Innovative tube.”) The story is this: Goswami is a mechanical engineer by training but when his son Dilip — now the CEO — developed severe asthma and allergies, his dad spent 20 years developing the technology behind this product. It’s worth the investment. First of all, it’s beautiful. A matte aluminum 23-inch tube with a leather handle. Secondly, it’s quiet AF. There’s no high-powered fan to the thing literally just sits in the corner, looking like a Bluetooth speaker, or the world’s sexiest trash can. Molekule filters the air in a 600 square foot room in an hour.
AIRMEGA 300 The Smarter Air Purifier
Get the powerhouse AIRMEGA 300 The Smarter Air Purifier if you live in a big house, with big rooms, because this one is meant for large spaces.
The Get the AIRMEGA 300 The Smarter Air Purifier can easily handle rooms up to 1,256 square feet in size, cleaning the air twice in one hour. It has a combined activated carbon and True HEPA filter that like its brethren says it captures and reduces up to 99.97 percent of particles 0.3 microns in the air (comparable to the Dyson), including pollen, pollutants and other allergens. The AIRMEGA has a built-in pollution sensor to let you know about indoor air quality in real-time, courtesy of an LED ring. It has five fan speeds. The newest Dyson air purifier, the Cool Me, is smaller and less expensive than its precursors. It's ideal for desktops, bedside tables, and side tables, basically, anywhere close to where you sit.
The newest Dyson air purifier, the Cool Me, is smaller and less expensive than its precursors. It's ideal for desktops, bedside tables, and side tables, basically, anywhere close to where you sit.
The Dyson Pure Cool Me captures gases and pollutants and keeps them trapped. How, you ask? It has a sealed filter combined with an activated carbon and glass HEPA layer. They work together to capture 99.97 percent of pollutants and allergens as small as 0.3 microns from the air. You control the direction of the air flow with your fingertips. As for the filters, Dyson gives you built-in reminders to show you when your filter needs changing. According to Dyson, if you run the purifier for 12 hours a day, the filters should last about a year, which is a good thing given that replacement filters aren’t cheap.
Dyson Pure Cool
Dyson, the company that made vacuum cleaners seem like something sexy and disruptive, turned their focus to air purifying fans in 2015. The Pure Cool combines Dyson's annular loop — that makes their blade-less fans look so cool — with both HEPA and activated-carbon filters and is perfect for your living room.
On the Dyson Pure Cool air purifier, an LED display provides real-time updates on air quality, utilizing three separate sensors, one for ultra-fine particles (damn particles, you’re ultra fine), another for VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds) like benzene and formaldehyde, and a third for humidity and temperature. The remote is magnetic (so it attaches to the top of the machine). The other rad thing about Dyson, in general, is that in this dumb-ass world of smart homes, the Dyson app actually works and makes sense. With Dyson Link, you can check to see air quality remotely.
Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier with True HEPA and Eco Mode
This small beauty from Korean water-purification company Coway was chosen as The Wirecutter's best Air Purifier in 2018. And for what it does, it's a bargain.
Though rated for smaller spaces — ideal, sayeth the website — for rooms of 528 sq. ft., the powerful Coway, which resembles a gargantuan iPod mini, can handle larger spaces with ease. Just give it some more time. There are four filters in this machine — which are meant to filter out large and small particles, ions and odor — and a three-level fan that automatically shuts off when high-quality air is reached.
LEVOIT LV-H132 Air Purifier
Get this air purifier if you plan on using it mostly during the summer, when you're running the AC. It helps get rid of common allergy triggers such as dust mites, pollen, mold, pet dander, as well as other small particles and pollutants, that can kick off sneezing fits.
You get serious bang for your buck with the Levoit air purifier, which delivers major cleaning for a solid price. The Levoit air purifier has a three-stage filtration system to remove 99 percent of dust, smoke, allergies, smokers, odor, mold spores, pollen and pet dander. Plus, it has three speed settings, depending on your needs. It’s ideal for smaller-sized rooms. Each filter lasts about 6-8 months.
RabbitAir BioGS 2.0 Ultra Quiet HEPA Air Purifier
This is the air purifier to get if you don't want to constantly replace filters, which can quickly add up to be a very pricey endeavor. The charcoal filter in the RabbitAir BioGS lasts up to three entire years.
Bissell air400 Air Purifier with High Efficiency Filter and CirQulate System
If you have pets, and you don't like pet odors, get this air purifier, which helps kill them. The odors, not the pets.
The Bissell air400 air purifier features its own CirQulate system so you can set it and forget it. It’s got a digital 20,000-hour DC motor that exchanges the air in a 400 square foot room three times per hour when on max mode. So that stench of cat litter? Gone. It’s got three stages of filtration, and a carbon filter to capture household smells. The aforementioned CirQulate system uses a particle sensor to monitor your indoor air and adjust the speed of air flow accordingly.
IQAir Atem Desk Personal Air Purifier
The IQAir purifier is perfect for your nightstand, to help you breathe better while you sleep.
This is a beast of an air purifier, only you’d never know by looking at it. The IQAir’s HyperHEPA filtration technology filters air down to the 0.003 micron level. That’s smaller than the size of most viruses,. Really. You can easily control it from the Atem app, and its HyperHEPA filtration delivers up to 99 percent purified air to your personal breathing zone around your bed. It comes in either black or white. Just imagine. No more sneezing or coughing while you sleep. Heaven.
