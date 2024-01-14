Best AirPods deals: Save on AirPods and AirPods Pro

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, Digital Trends and Yahoo Inc. may earn a commission.

Some of the most popular Apple deals for people are to do with AirPods. The earphones are incredibly simple to use and a must-have for anyone already part of the Apple ecosystem. Must have they may be but that doesn’t mean you have to pay full price for them. That’s why we’ve picked out all the best AirPods deals currently available so you can save whether you’re looking to buy the cheapest AirPods or AirPods Pro.

There aren’t a ton of deals going on at the moment for brand new versions of these products. Apple tends to keep deals rare and noteworthy. That being said, if you don’t find the product you’re looking for in the offers below, you should 100% check out our collection of refurbished AirPods deals, all sourced from reliable dealers.

Apple AirPods 2nd Generation — $100, was $130

.

An oldie but a goodie, the Apple AirPods 2 still work well and deliver excellent sound quality. Our Apple AirPods 2 review is nearing its fifth birthday and definitely showing some age, but compliments on these AirPods’ sleek design and solid connection are timeless. For what it’s worth, the people that buy these earbuds — even today — still find them a worthy investment, and they still sport a near-perfect review score over at Best Buy. Tap the button below to check that out for yourself.

BUY NOW

Apple AirPods 3rd Gen with Lightning Charging Case — $150, was $170

Apple

It’s no secret that Apple’s Lightning Charging Case is on its way out and USB-C is on the way in. But that doesn’t mean you can’t still the classic product. In fact, the Lightning charging method can even fetch you a discount. As any decent Apple AirPods 3 review will tell you, these are fantastic earbuds, but their fun features are best suited for iPhone users, who should consider this classic pair a buy.

BUY NOW

Apple AirPods Pro 2 with MagSafe Case (USB-C) — $190, was $250

Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

Even the latest USB-C AirPods are able to get a sale in. Unless you peer at them closely, they’re quite similar to the old AirPods Pro 2, of course, but there are some fun changes. For example, they’ve added a bit of dust resistance and other audio features, enough so that our AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C review dubbed them the “AirPods Pro 2.5” (which definitely sounds better than the nine-word official title they carry now).

BUY NOW